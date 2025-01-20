New low carbon floating hotel and visitor destination proposed for Vancouver waterfront

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - A new 250-room floating hotel is being proposed for Vancouver by Finnish hotel developer, Sunborn International Holding (SBIH). In partnership with the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre (VHFC), the hotel will be a unique, world-class hospitality venue, bringing new jobs, economic growth, and creating a new destination on the water.

"The new floating hotel will be a jewel for the crown of Vancouver's waterfront," says Graham Clarke, Chairman of VHFC. "The new property will contribute to the urgent need for hotel rooms in Vancouver in an innovative and effective way, with no permanent footprint or environmental ramifications, adding new public spaces, viewpoints, cafés and restaurants to Vancouver's vibrant waterfront."

The proposal would create 250 new hotel rooms, without taking scarce real estate away from other important local priorities in the city landscape. If approved, Sunborn Vancouver will be built off-site eliminating any disruptive impact and will be an environmentally friendly development, sourcing its power needs from renewable energy. The hotel's renewable energy systems are expected to reduce its power consumption by 60-70%.

With plans to directly connect to the Vancouver Convention Centre's existing infrastructure, the new low carbon floating hotel will operate like a normal building on land, with no discharge to the water. Sunborn Vancouver will also not use fossil fuels and creates no emissions from engines or generators.

"We are excited about the opportunity to bring our new generation of low carbon floating hotels to the Vancouver waterfront," says Hans Niemi, CEO of Sunborn International. "The vessel will be newly built for Vancouver and our intention is to develop a beautiful on-the-water hotel, blending seamlessly and adding new spaces for the public to enjoy."

The floating hotel, its amenities and associated services, are anticipated to create more than 200 direct new jobs and is a fully privately funded development project. Sunborn International and its partners are undergoing a rezoning process with the City of Vancouver, and pending approval, the new hotel is scheduled to open in 2027.

PROJECT SUPPORT

Royce Chwin

President & CEO, Destination Vancouver

"The proposed hotel is a new and unique attraction that would complement the existing offerings from our destination, as well as bringing 250 new hotel rooms. In our view, a bespoke floating hotel development would enhance our waterfront and we look forward to working with Sunborn and their partners in promoting this new attraction and hotel to our global visitors."

Ken Cretney

President & CEO, PavCo (Vancouver Convention Centre)

"Vancouver is facing a significant shortage of hotel rooms and we are excited to see the proposal to develop a unique hotel property on the waterfront. The new hotel will enhance the destination and generate not only economic impact, but also community benefit. The project aligns very well with our commitment to environmental sustainability and the new low carbon hotel will complement the sustainability program that exists in the West building of the Vancouver Convention Centre."

Andrew Voysey

Executive Vice President, Ledcor Properties

"Considering that virtually all the Coal Harbour ODP area has been developed, this project is an innovative and very sensible solution. Delivering a new hotel to support growth in tourism and convention activity, while seamlessly integrated and complementing the area's existing uses."

BACKGROUND

Sunborn International

Founded and headquartered in Finland, Sunborn is a family-owned hospitality company, with hotel operations, real estate, and property development globally since 1973.

Sunborn International Holding (SBIH) is one of the world's leading floating real estate developers and has been operating modern, purpose-built floating hotels since 1998. Currently, their portfolio includes yacht hotels at Royal Victoria Dock in London and Ocean Village in Gibraltar.

As well as the proposed Vancouver hotel development, SBIH is planning to expand its fleet with new hotels in leading cities around the world. The company has a program to develop sustainable, low carbon floating hotels and is working with innovation partners to achieve this goal.

