New Licensed Cannabis Producer Putting Newfoundland and Labrador First

Products are sold at licensed retailers and listed on the CannabisNL website

PLACENTIA, NL, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Argentia Gold Corporation today celebrates their "Grand Opening" as one of the first fully licensed cannabis producers based in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's range of cannabis products, which first launched on the CannabisNL website earlier this month, have already begun to leave strong positive impressions on local consumers.

Steve McNeill, the company's CEO, cites the importance of fresh, home-grown, reasonably priced cannabis to the local market. "Our friends and neighbours want to buy local product they know they can trust," he says. "That's why we're committed to bringing pure, premium quality flower to our home province at a great value."

"As we expand into packaged goods, we will introduce exciting new edibles, beverages, and topicals to the Newfoundland and Labrador market before the rest of Canada," McNeill adds. "As a local producer, our commitment is to the loyal consumers of this province."

Argentia Gold's manufacturing hub is a former WWII U.S. naval base, now an industrial park, located at Newfoundland's Port of Argentia. With their product grown locally, Argentia Gold pledges to service Newfoundland and Labrador first and foremost; online orders will be delivered to local consumers within a matter of days.

Alongside dried cannabis flower, Argentia is also developing a variety of CBD- and THC-infused products, including edibles, beverages, medical creams, and beauty and personal care items. The company plans to develop and release these to the burgeoning local market over time, but their thoroughly vetted dried flowers are their star product.

With the iconic hills surrounding Argentia playing a starring role in their company logo, Argentia Gold is proud of their province's heritage and seeks to be Newfoundland and Labrador's home-grown producer of "smooth, crisp, and pure cannabis." Made in Newfoundland, for Newfoundland and Labrador first.

"We try to capture the peaceful serenity of Newfoundland itself in our products," says McNeill. "That feeling is Argentia Gold."

Argentia Gold Corporation is a Newfoundland and Labrador Licensed Producer committed to the timely delivery of fresh, high-quality cannabis and novel infused products to the local market.

Argentia Gold cannabis can be purchased on the CannabisNL website at www.shopcannabisnl.com/collections/argentia-gold-corp.

For further information: To learn more about the company, its available offerings, and the safe and responsible use of Cannabis products, call 1-877-642-4266 or visit www.argentiagold.ca.