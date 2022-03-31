New legislation to reduce regulatory burden on Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Regulations act as the "rule book" for how businesses operate, protecting consumers, the environment and our health and safety. Over time, however, regulations can accumulate, become outdated and result in barriers to innovation and growth. Modernizing our regulatory system improves Canada's ability to attract investment and growth-oriented businesses.

Today, the Government of Canada introduced Bill S–6, the second Annual Regulatory Modernization Bill, an annual legislative mechanism led by Mona Fortier, the President of the Treasury Board, and sponsored in the Senate by Senator Yuen Pau Woo, that helps keep rules relevant and up to date. It makes common sense changes to 29 acts through 46 amendments, and addresses issues raised by businesses and Canadians about overly complicated, inconsistent or outdated requirements.

For example, the bill proposes to allow electronic administration of acts by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, providing faster service and reducing administrative costs.

Other amendments in Bill S–6 would simplify regulatory processes, make exemptions from certain regulatory requirements to test new products, and make cross-border trade easier through more consistent and coherent rules across governments.

"We are making our regulatory system more efficient and less burdensome – while maintaining our world-class protections for consumers, health, safety and the environment. We're modernizing rules to make it easier for Canadians to get things done."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

"By amending laws that are too inflexible, too specific or simply outdated, this bill is an important reminder of the need for ongoing regulatory review and legislation that stands the test of time."

- The Honourable Yuen Pau Woo, Senator

"Today, our government took another step to reduce the administrative burden on Canadian businesses. We will continue to find new ways to improve Canada's business operating environment to facilitate greater competition, innovation and growth."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Our government has and will continue to work to improve innovation and efficiency of Canadian industry sectors. Changes to CFIA legislation would allow food and agri-business industries to interact with the CFIA through electronic means, making it easier for them to comply with rules while protecting the food safety and health of Canadians. Reducing red tape makes life easier for Canadian businesses, and we will keep working in that direction."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

Business stakeholders, including those involved in the Economic Strategy Tables and the Advisory Council on Economic Growth, have stressed that having a regularized mechanism in place to address legislative irritants is critical to ensuring the regulatory system stays relevant and responsive.

Amendments in this bill are proposed by regulatory departments and agencies through a call letter from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat. Canadians and businesses also shared suggestions through consultations and targeted regulatory reviews.

The process to develop the third version of the bill is already underway. A consultation will take place in fall 2022 to inform potential amendments for the following Annual Regulatory Modernization Bills.

Canadians and businesses interested in being informed about opportunities to share their views on improving the regulatory system can subscribe to the Treasury Board Secretariat newsletter by emailing [email protected] and by visiting the regulatory engagement web page on Canada.ca.

and by visiting the regulatory engagement web page on Canada.ca. The regulatory system includes both legislation passed by Parliament and regulations. Regulations provide support to laws and are enforceable by law. Regulations are made by persons or bodies that have been given the authority to make them, such as the Governor in Council or a Minister. Bill S–6 would modify legislation, not regulations.

Introduction of Bill S–6, An Act respecting regulatory modernization

In the 2018 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada introduced a requirement to ensure that Canada's regulatory system continues to adapt to changing technologies and reflects the realities of Canadian businesses.

By seeking Parliament's approval for regular, common-sense updates to existing regulations, the Government continues to facilitate innovation and business competitiveness, while continuing to protect Canadians' health, safety, and the environment.

Previously, the Budget Implementation Act, 2019, No 1 included a regulatory modernization component that modified 12 pieces of legislation and included changes to digitalize paper-based processes, enable innovation through regulatory sandboxes by allowing exemptions from certain regulatory requirements to test new products, and make changes in consideration of zero-emission vehicles.

If passed by Parliament, many of the proposed amendments stemming from Bill S–6 would reduce administrative burden for business, facilitate digital interactions with government, simplify regulatory processes, make exemptions from certain regulatory requirements to test new products, and make cross-border trade easier through more consistent and coherent rules across governments.

Some examples of proposed changes in Bill S–6 include:

Changes to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act would allow CFIA to deliver services and businesses to interact with CFIA through electronic means rather than having to rely solely on paper-based transactions. This change would reduce administrative burden for businesses and allow them greater flexibility in their interactions with government.



would allow CFIA to deliver services and businesses to interact with CFIA through electronic means rather than having to rely solely on paper-based transactions. This change would reduce administrative burden for businesses and allow them greater flexibility in their interactions with government. Amendments to the Canada Transportation Act would enable new mechanisms to be used to more quickly integrate regulatory changes stemming from updates to international transportation safety standards. This would ensure that our transportation sectors meet the most up-to-date safety standards and keep pace with changes in technology and innovation.





would enable new mechanisms to be used to more quickly integrate regulatory changes stemming from updates to international transportation safety standards. This would ensure that our transportation sectors meet the most up-to-date safety standards and keep pace with changes in technology and innovation. Changes to the Department of Citizenship and Immigration Act would enable information-sharing to help administer any federal or provincial law for permanent and temporary residents. This would support collaboration between federal departments, provinces, and territories, and improve the client experience.



Bill S–6 proposes 46 changes to 29 acts that are administered by the following 12 organizations:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency



Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada



Natural Resources Canada



Environment and Climate Change Canada



Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada



Fisheries and Oceans Canada



Canada Border Services Agency



Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada



Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada



Health Canada



Transport Canada



Parks Canada

Once the bill receives Royal Assent, each responsible minister would begin implementing the Act. The proposed legislative changes will require amendments to regulations, as well as changes to policy and guidance instruments.

