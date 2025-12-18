OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Sweet v HMK Class-Action Suit Proposed Settlement

The Government of Canada, like every other government and private sector organization in the world, faces ongoing and persistent cyber threats.

In August 2020, the Government of Canada took action in response to "credential stuffing" attacks mounted on the GCKey service and Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) accounts and a class-action lawsuit was commenced against the Canada Revenue Agency and the Government of Canada. The Federal Court certified the Sweet Class Action in August 2022.

The government provided information regarding the class action along with information on how to opt out of the class action through Canada.ca. Government departments also sent out direct notification to individuals believed to have been impacted.

In October 2025, both parties reached agreement on a proposed settlement and a hearing before the Federal Court will be held on March 31, 2026, for the court to approve the proposed settlement. Information regarding the proposed settlement, the settlement approval hearing, and the second opt-out period are publicly available on Canada.ca.

Further questions can be directed to the Class Counsel at [email protected] .

As this is an ongoing case before the court, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time.

