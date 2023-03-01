New Leadership Team Heralds New Era at Ring of Fire Metals

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - A new leadership team including new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kristan Straub, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Annie Sismanian, has been appointed at Ring of Fire Metals, bringing with them decades of mining industry experience at a critical time in the company's history.

The new appointments follow the recruitment of Stephen Crozier, Vice President Sustainability in August last year and long-standing employee Glenn Nolan's transition to the newly created role of Vice President Indigenous Enterprises. Ryan Weston continues as part of the leadership team in the role of Vice President Exploration.

Former Acting CEO, Stephen Flewelling, will continue at the company in an advisory capacity while former CFO, Greg Rieveley, moves on to pursue other opportunities.

Wyloo Metals (parent company of Ring of Fire Metals) CEO, Luca Giacovazzi, said the leadership re-shuffle had taken place as momentum built on development in the Ring of Fire.

"Kristan and Annie join us at a time when developing Canada's critical nickel resources has never been more important," he said.

"Kristan's long career in nickel mining, having led global teams and delivered strong health and safety, exploration, sustainability and operational outcomes has prepared him well to lead Ring of Fire Metals in this next phase of the company's growth.

"Annie comes to us with strong experience leading financial performance at a senior level and her contribution will be invaluable as we progress our mine and battery metal production projects.

"Both Kristan and Annie share the broader team's passion and commitment to bringing Eagle's Nest to fruition, and their wealth of experience will stand us in good stead for the path ahead."

Mr Giacovazzi said the creation of the Vice President Indigenous Enterprises and Vice President Sustainability roles reflected the priorities of the company at the most senior level.

"Ring of Fire Metals, and Wyloo Metals, are committed to developing mining projects with the highest standards of environmental responsibility and in genuine partnership with First Nation communities – that's why you see these priorities reflected in our senior management structure," he said.

"We are already progressing plans to partner with Indigenous stakeholders on business and employment opportunities, and to develop Eagle's Nest as a net-zero emissions mine with a small environmental footprint. Along with our promising exploration program, the leadership team is deeply committed to these priorities."

Mr Straub and Ms Sismanian said they were thrilled to be joining the Ring of Fire Metals team.

"It's an honour to be taking on the leadership role with Ring of Fire Metals and to lead one of Canada's premiere undeveloped strategic metals projects," he said.

"I look forward to working collaboratively with First Nations, local communities, the provincial and federal governments, the RoFM leadership team and our partners to realize the development of our projects and place them at the forefront of developing the critical minerals that Canada and the world need to advance the energy transition."

Ms Sismanian said: "The culture at Ring of Fire Metals and the energy of the team we have here in Canada, backed by the vast mining experience of our Australian colleagues, was what excited me about joining the team.

"I look forward to progressing our projects, which will see Ontario take its place as a world-leader in producing the critical minerals needed for electric vehicles and clean energy production."

Biographies

Kristan Straub - LinkedIn profile

Mr. Kristan Straub has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry, having held various positions globally in mineral exploration, operations and management. Most recently, Mr. Straub served as a member of Glencore Nickel's executive team as Vice President of Exploration, following his role as President of Koniambo Nickel SAS, New Caledonia. As Vice President of Glencore's Raglan Mine in Nunavik (2014-2018) he worked as a member of the Raglan Committee, and also served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for the Mining Association of Canada. Kristan is a proud band member of Henvey Inlet and French River No.13. Mr. Straub holds a B.Sc in Geology from Laurentian University.

Annie Sismanian - LinkedIn profile

Ms Annie Sismanian is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of experience in finance, strategy and corporate development. She started her career at PriceWaterhouse Coopers and has held senior finance positions at Kinross Gold, Guyana Goldfields, Hydro One and Barrick Gold, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Kuya Silver.

About Ring of Fire Metals

Ring of Fire Metals holds the most important mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario. Our Eagle's Nest project is a high-grade nickel, copper and platinum group element (PGE) deposit. This deposit has the potential to be a catalyst for developing additional downstream processing capability in Ontario and establishing the Province as a globally-significant producer of battery materials. We are committed to responsibly developing critical minerals, such as nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, platinum and palladium, that are needed to support the transition to a low-carbon future.

