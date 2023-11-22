New Leadership for Québec's Largest Law Firm

François is recognized for his expertise in investment funds and asset management by Chambers, Lexpert, Best Lawyers, Who's Who Legal Canada and as an outstanding lawyer by Thomson Reuters (Acritas Star™). He is also an active member of the community through institutions such as the Canadian Paralympic Committee, the Board of Directors of Finance Montréal and, until recently, the Board of Governors of the Conseil des fonds d'investissement du Québec.

"Éric Bédard leaves behind an impressive legacy. Under his leadership, Fasken achieved unprecedented growth, consolidating its leading position in the legal industry. I am very excited and motivated to begin my new term in January. His strategic vision strengthened the Fasken brand, developed new markets, attracted exceptional talent, improved operational efficiency, and led to outstanding financial performance," says François Brais.

"François' ability to understand our clients' business, to offer excellent service with a human touch and to boost our teams' efficiency and creativity, makes me confident that, together, we can 'own tomorrow'," adds Éric Bédard, who will continue to contribute to the firm's success as Partner and Leader of a new Strategic Advisory Services practice group.

We would like to sincerely thank our clients, colleagues and partners for their ongoing support, and we will continue to strive for excellence under the leadership of François Brais.

For François Brais' biography: https://www.fasken.com/en/francois-brais | For Éric Bédard's biography: https://www.fasken.com/en/eric-bedard |

