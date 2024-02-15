New Leadership Announced at Boutique Financial Firm

PPF Group Announces New Presidents for Advisory Division and Employee Benefits Division

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The PPF Group of Companies are pleased to announce changes in leadership across two pillars of their business. Elizabeth Teleki, COO, for PPF Group of Companies, is taking on the role of President for the Park Place Advisory pillar of business. Chris Zelasko, who has been with Peak Benefit Solutions since 2015, is moving to the role of President for the employee benefits firm, taking the reins from Founder, Chad Donnelly. Chad is moving into the role of COO for the PPF Group of Companies and remains a partner in the firm.

"We are very excited to have Chris and Elizabeth leading these pillars of our business," said Mike D'Alessandro, Partner, and CEO, PPF Group of Companies. "Elizabeth has been with us since the early beginnings of Park Place Financial. She has played a critical role in operations, mergers, acquisitions, and growth development and a natural fit to lead the expansion of our Park Place Advisory client services. Chris has been a key figure in the employee benefit landscape for more than 20 years and an integral part of our leadership team for the 9 years. We are excited to see him leading the company forward, continuing to grow the business and serve our clients. While Chad will continue to work with his employee benefit clients, as partner for our group of companies, he is well positioned for the role of COO and will continue our growth momentum for all pillars of the business."

Elizabeth Teleki has held the role of COO at Park Place Financial since 2016. During her tenure she has overseen the growth of the business moving from a small team of 10 in one centralized location, to a team of 50 with multiple locations across the province. As the new President of Park Place Advisory, Elizabeth brings her deep-rooted passion for entrepreneurship. Having grown up with parents who ran a family business, she saw first-hand the grit and dedication required to drive a small business forward. Park Place Advisory works with business owners to find clarity to successfully grow or transition out of their business and make educated decisions about their family's wealth and future. Whether planning for continuity to the next generation or preparing a business for a sale, their team of advisors are uniquely qualified to guide clients through change that is needed for the future of their business. Services include strategic business planning, exit planning and family business planning.

Chris Zelasko brings more than 20 years experience in the benefits and insurance industry to the Peak Benefit team. He has consistently provided an individualized focus to each client he meets and ensures all plans are designed to provide competitive options that achieve the company's goals. Peak Benefit Solutions Inc. works with employers, both large and small, to optimize their employee benefit plan investment. They design a plan customized for clients that offers group health, dental, disability, critical illness, group retirement savings and life insurance solutions. Following their guiding principles of integrity, communication, and results, they work collaboratively with clients to develop a plan that best matches the organizations goals. Chris will continue to service his existing clients while guiding the strategical vision of the business in his new role of President.

About the PPF Group of Companies

The PPF Group of Companies is a boutique, full-service financial firm with expertise in employee benefits, wealth management, insurance, succession planning, taxation, and estate planning, consistently striving for innovation in the delivery of excellence for client experience and outcomes. With offices across Eastern Ontario, the pillars of business include Peak Benefit Solutions, Park Place Financial, Farm Life and Park Place Advisory.

For further information: or to schedule an interview please contact: Laura Kennedy, Vice President Marketing & Communications, PPF Group of Companies, [email protected], (705) 748-5182