New laboratory (in-vitro) study provides coronavirus insight: A.Vogel's Echinaforce demonstrates anti-viral activity against SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - An article titled "In vitro virucidal activity of Echinaforce®, an Echinacea purpurea preparation, against coronaviruses, including common cold coronavirus 229E and SARS-CoV-2" was recently published in the renowned Virology Journal. The study was carried out by researchers of the Spiez laboratory in Switzerland.

According to the laboratory (in-vitro) study, A.Vogel's Echinaforce was shown to be effective against coronaviruses in cell experiments, including the SARS-CoV-2 which is commonly known as COVID-19. Despite the promising results, the extent to which the results of the cell experiment can be transferred to humans is still unknown. While authors conclude that 'Echinaforce, could be effective as preventative treatment for all CoVs due to their structural similarities',* these results have yet to be confirmed in human clinical trials.

Further scientific studies must be performed to support the preliminary assessment. We are continuing our research in this field on a large scale (human) controlled clinical trial and hope to have results as to the effect on humans in the next year.

Echinaforce is officially approved by Health Canada for the following:

Echinaforce® is clinically shown to help prevent and relieve the symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections (URTI), such as the common cold and the flu. Shortens the duration of URTI. It is also used to support the immune system, especially in times of stress, lack of sleep and for smokers.

It can be taken up to 4 months daily for prevention and there are formulations that are approved for children ages 2+ as well as pregnant and nursing women.

*This is preliminary research and does not suggest a clinically applicable therapeutic benefit. A.Vogel follows and supports Health Canada guidelines in the battle against COVID-19.

About A.Vogel®

A.Vogel® is Canada's leading health brand with a wide range of science based natural products. It was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1923 by Swiss pioneer Alfred Vogel and entered the Canadian market in 1956. A.Vogel's commitment to organic farming methods means the company uses its own carefully selected seeds, knowing the history of each plant and having full traceability. The efficacy of A.Vogel's fresh plant preparations has been proven by over 30 clinical studies.

To learn more, visit avogel.ca.

Related links: https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12985-020-01401-2

