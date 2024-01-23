New Kaspersky Consumer Solution named Product of the year by AV-Comparatives

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Kaspersky's newest solution has been named "Product of the Year" by AV-Comparatives, a leading independent testing institute, breaking a record for the most-honored cybersecurity company in the industry. Kaspersky Standard, the primary plan of the new Kaspersky Consumer Portfolio, was honored with the "Product of the Year" award by AV-Comparatives for consistently delivering outstanding results throughout 2023. This award is particularly special as it marks the first recognition for the Kaspersky Consumer Portfolio, which was introduced in 2022 and includes three tiers: Kaspersky Premium, Kaspersky Plus, and Kaspersky Standard. In a remarkable feat, Kaspersky has now won the Product of the Year award seven times, establishing itself as the only cybersecurity vendor with such a record.

In 2023, AV-Comparatives tested 16 security solutions from global vendors for their ability to protect customers against real-world Internet threats, identify thousands of recent malicious programs, defend users from advanced targeted attacks (Advanced Threat Protection Test), and provide protection without slowing down the device while resisting potential false positives. According to the final results, Kaspersky Standard received the highest overall score in all seven tests in the Public Consumer Main-Test Series, which included "Real World Protection Test," "Malware Protection test," "Performance test" and "Advanced Threat Protection Test."

Kaspersky Standard received the highest overall score in all seven tests in the Public Consumer Main-Test Series . Post this

In addition, Kaspersky received five awards in various categories for its products' performance in the tests and became the only cybersecurity vendor with that number of awards in 2023. The accolades earned are: Real World Protection 2023 Silver; Malware Protection 2023 Silver; ATP Consumer 2023 Silver (Advanced Threat Protection 2023 Silver); Best Overall Speed 2023 Bronze; and Least False Positives 2023 Bronze.

With regard to Kaspersky Standard's features, AV-Comparatives highlighted the straightforward installation process with secure default options as well as program's modern, tiled interface, which makes all essential features easily accessible from the home page. Furthermore, the testers described Kaspersky Standard's behavior in malware detection scenarios as excellent: an attempt to open a folder with malware resulted in the automatic detection and removal of all threats, leaving no chance for the malware to be replicated, spread into the system or even run.

Kaspersky Standard is the primary tier of the updated Kaspersky Consumer Portfolio, launched in 2022, to meet all the key security needs of consumers. It provides complete security with three layers of protection to detect and block threats in real time, 24/7. This is also the foundation for the two more advanced tiers, Kaspersky Plus and Kaspersky Premium, which provide comprehensive privacy and data protection, as well as high levels of device performance.

Kaspersky has been participating in AV-Comparatives tests for more than 20 years, and is the leader among other vendors in terms of the total number (57) of awards in the Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories.

"We are pleased to recognize Kaspersky Standard for its excellent anti-malware capabilities, as demonstrated by its outstanding performance in all of our main-series consumer tests in 2023," said Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives. "Once again, Kaspersky's solution has proven its ability to protect devices and user's personal data highly efficiently against malware attacks. Receiving the Product of the Year award for the seventh time shows the company's excellent record in meeting the current security challenges of protecting users."

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, added: "Our technologies undergo comprehensive audits and are certified in accordance with the most respected global standards to ensure robust security for our users. And the results speak for themselves: in 2023, Kaspersky Standard participated in the tests for the first time, and was immediately ranked first among all other vendors. Moreover, with the highest number of awards (57) in various categories of any security vendor, our company remains one of the most recognized on the market."

The full version of the annual AV-Comparatives report is available via this link.

Full list of Kaspersky's solutions awards is available here.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and specialized security solutions and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at usa.kaspersky.com.

SOURCE Kaspersky

For further information: Sawyer Van Horn, [email protected], (781) 503-1866