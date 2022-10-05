MONTRÉAL, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse launched an investigation of its own initiative after being informed of the situation of an Inuk child who had allegedly been placed in isolation in a rehabilitation center of the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

According to the information reported, the child was placed in isolation for prolonged periods. He would not have received the required health care in a timely manner, thus worsening his situation. He was also allegedly forbidden to speak in his mother tongue during his interactions with other Inuit youth.

Considering the nature of the alleged information, the Commission will investigate in accordance with section 23b) of the Youth Protection Act, having reason to believe that rights have been violated. The purpose of the investigation is to verify whether the alleged facts are true and whether the child's rights are respected. It is also intended to ensure that measures are taken to prevent the situation from recurring.

As with all Commission investigations, the process is not public. The Commission will notify the media at the time this investigation closes and may make systemic recommendations public, if any. Findings or recommendations that relate to a child's individual situation or case are not made public.

For protection and confidentiality purposes, and in order to protect the privacy rights of youth under the DPJ, the Commission will not comment further on this investigation and no interviews will be granted

The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (Human Rights and Youth Commission) ensures the promotion and respect of the principles set out in the Québec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. It also ensures that the interests of children are protected and that their rights recognized in the Youth Protection Act are respected and promoted. In addition, the Commission oversees compliance with the Act respecting Equal Access to Employment in Public Bodies.

Source:

Dalia Alachi

514 475 4571

[email protected]

Follow us on: Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | LinkedIn | Instagram

SOURCE Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse