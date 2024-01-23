New Interactive Exhibition Focused on Climate Action Opens at the Ontario Science Centre

"We're proud to present this engaging exhibition that brilliantly reframes the challenges of climate change to illustrate how even small actions can indeed help protect our planet," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "Our Climate Quest offers visitors of all ages the opportunity to reflect, participate and inspire meaningful action towards a more sustainable future. Developed by our friends at Science North and designed by the Ontario Science Centre, this exhibition showcases how the province's two science centres work together as leaders in STEM learning."

The bilingual, 6,000 sq. ft. exhibition is divided into themed zones featuring hands-on exhibits, interactive multimedia experiences, quizzes, games and real stories from real people taking climate action across Canada. Visitors will learn about the current understanding of climate change and its impact through observations, historical data and Indigenous knowledge. It also urges people to examine personal behaviours and explore how we shop, eat, live and more.

"Developing and touring the Our Climate Quest exhibitions has been a tremendous privilege for Science North as it has allowed us to build upon our commitments to climate action and further strengthen our partnerships across the tourism sector and with the Government of Canada," said Ashley Larose, CEO, Science North. "We are grateful to Environment and Climate Change Canada for funding this transformational initiative, which will reach millions of youth across our country. We couldn't be more honoured and pleased to have the Ontario Science Centre host this fantastic exhibition."

Beginning in February, the Science Centre offers new daily programs and special events related to the exhibition including learning about the production and impacts of different textiles and the important role worms play in composting. Check our schedule for more information and times.

Visitors interested in learning more about the environment and climate science can step inside the Science Centre's OMNIMAX® Theatre and experience two captivating IMAX® films: Ancient Caves, opening on February 13, featuring a team of cave explorers as they explore vast underground worlds to reveal clues about the planet's climate history; and A Beautiful Planet, documenting an awe-inspiring trip around our world with astronauts.

Our Climate Quest was produced by Science North. This project was undertaken with the financial support of the Government of Canada. The exhibition is presented at the Ontario Science Centre in partnership with Lead Sponsors Ontario Power Generation and BMO, and Knowledge Partner Western Engineering.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Science Centre has welcomed more than 55 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Science Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Science Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca .

About Science North

Science North is Northern Ontario's most popular tourist attraction and an educational resource for children and adults across the province. Science North maintains the second – and eighth- largest science centres in Canada. Science North's attractions include a science centre, IMAX® theatre, digital Planetarium, butterfly gallery, special exhibits hall, and Dynamic Earth: Home of the Big Nickel. Science North, in partnership with Laurentian University, offers North America's first and only comprehensive Science Communication program, a joint master's and Graduate Diploma program. As part of its mandate, Science North provides science experiences throughout Northern Ontario including outreach to schools and festivals, summer science camps and more, and has a permanent base in Thunder Bay providing outreach to the Northwest. Science North is an agency of the Government of Ontario. For information, visit sciencenorth.ca.

