New Industry Portal: Online Safety Guide for Electrical Products

Before you add to cart…check for the certification mark!

The industry web portal shares important safety tips that buyers must be mindful of when adding electrical products to their online shopping carts – including checking for certification marks and labels, and purchasing from trusted sources such as authorized electrical distributors.

The electrical community is committed to championing safety – and this extends to online electrical safety by providing customers with key resources to make informed decisions about their online electrical product purchases. Share this industry web portal with consumers and electrical customers so they are aware of important safety guidelines when purchasing electrical products online.

Click here to access the Online Safety Guide for Electrical Products portal

EFC wishes to thank industry partners from the Canadian Advisory Council on Electrical Safety (CACES) for their thought leadership and support in developing the web portal and resources.

About Electro-Federation Canada (EFC)

Electro-Federation Canada (EFC) is a national, not-for-profit industry association that represents over 220 member companies that manufacture, distribute, market and sell a wide range of electrical products. EFC is the voice for advocacy and the advancement of safety in Canada by collaborating with government, certification agencies and regulators to promote the availability and safe use of approved electrical products. EFC members contribute over $10B to the Canadian economy and employ over 43,000 workers in over 1,300 factories across the country. Learn more at https://www.electrofed.com/

For further information: Daniela De Marco, Marketing Specialist, Electro-Federation Canada, [email protected], 416-435-6658; Swati Vora-Patel, Vice President, Marketing & Channel Development, Electro-Federation Canada, [email protected], 416-319-3390

