New Industry-Leading Aircraft Type is Added to the AirSprint Fleet

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- How can a great airplane be made even more industry-leading? By working with the expertise of structures and avionics specialists, A&P mechanics, logistics teams, and engineers from Embraer operations. Today, AirSprint announced it has completed its inaugural conversion of an Embraer Legacy 450 to an Embraer Praetor 500. The conversion was performed at an Embraer Executive Jets Service Center and is the first of two conversions that Embraer will perform this year for the AirSprint fleet. Furthermore, these conversions, along with the acceptance of a new Praetor 500, coming October 2021, will bring AirSprint's count of this commanding, technologically advanced mid-size business jet to three by the end of the year.

"We are continuously looking for ways to elevate and enhance our Fractional Owners' experience," said James Elian, President and CEO of AirSprint. "The introduction of the Legacy 450 to the fleet in 2016 was a game-changer for AirSprint as it opened up the world to our Fractional Owners like never before. With an increase in range of 15% over the Legacy 450, the Praetor 500 is the perfect complement to the fleet and the next step towards providing our Fractional Owners with direct access to many more destinations, more experiences, and more opportunities."

"We are delighted to strengthen Embraer's partnership with AirSprint, delivering its first converted Praetor 500," said Frank Stevens, Vice President, Global MRO Centers, Embraer Services & Support. "We are looking forward to receiving another Legacy 450 in the coming months to perform the same modifications, which will offer even more flexibility to AirSprint's operations."

The Praetor 500 mid-size business jet is a stellar corner-to-corner aircraft that can quickly and efficiently span North America — capable of flying non-stop from Calgary to Maui, New York to Vancouver, Toronto to Los Angeles or Montréal to Paris. In order to generate these impressive range improvements over the Legacy 450, the level-sensing wiring in the fuel tanks was replaced, the over-wing gravity fuelling ports were moved, the fuel-measurement system was relocated, and the wing ribs were reinforced to hold additional weight. These adjustments entailed updates to the flight control systems, including a new avionics load for the acclaimed Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion flight deck.

Most noticeably, the Praetor's iconic swept winglets were installed and the placards and logos were replaced to officially convert the Legacy 450 (2,904 nautical miles range) into a Praetor 500 (3,340 nautical miles range). AirSprint is thrilled to welcome this first Embraer Praetor 500, an unparalleled blend of technology, comfort, and performance, to its impressive jet collection.

About AirSprint

AirSprint Private Aviation is a privately held company with offices in Toronto, Montréal, and Calgary. AirSprint maintains the largest fractional fleet of private aircraft in Canada, a jet collection of Embraer Praetor 500s, Embraer Legacy 450s, Cessna Citations CJ3+ and Cessna Citations CJ2+. AirSprint proudly flies Canadians from coast to coast, including service from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, and the Maritimes. AirSprint provides discerning Canadians with a better choice for optimizing their time by enhancing the private jet ownership experience with industry-leading safety standards, exceptional turnkey service and increased flexibility; everything personalized for the Owners' individual travel needs. All at a fraction of the cost. AirSprint.com

About Embraer Services & Support

The Embraer Services & Support network covers the globe with 77 owned and authorized service centers and two 24/7 Contact Centers at Embraer's Brazil headquarters.

The organization employs 2,300 staff, who support 1,700 customers and 5,600 defence, commercial, agricultural, and business aircraft, as well as agnostic services performed by OGMA in Portugal. Spares inventories valued at over US$1 billion are distributed among 24 warehouses across five continents.

Our professionals are experts in aircraft performance, component repair, parts distribution, training, spares planning, interior modifications, and global logistics.

Embraer Services & Support launched TechCare, a platform designed to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions, extending aircraft service life and maximizing the Embraer fleet's fullest potential. Learn more at Services.Embraer.com

