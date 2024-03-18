NEW INDUSTRIAL PLAYER IN TOWN BRINGS JOBS & ECONOMIC STABILITY TO GTHA

ProLift Rigging Company celebrates first Canadian branch with Ribbon Cutting & Open House

BRAMPTON,ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - It has been an exhausting yet exhilarating ten months since the much-anticipated announcement of the launch of the first Canadian ProLift Rigging Company. In that time, a 160,000 square foot warehouse has been procured in Brampton, both field and office staff have been sourced & trained, and the work has started rolling in.

In addition to the undertaking of this commanding warehouse, ProLift Rigging Company Canada has also curated an impressive collection of equipment with various pieces on display at the Open House.

The open house & ribbon cutting ceremony are set to take place on Wednesday, March 20th at their NEW location, 96 Inspire Blvd from 3-6pm. It is an opportunity to see the expansive facility, meet the team and celebrate the official opening. Municipal, Provincial and Federal politicians have been invited and will join the Leadership Working Group of ProLift Rigging Company.

What does this 12th branch and first in Canada mean to Ontario? It means jobs! This branch has currently created 14 full time positions, with the plan to add a total of 35 by the end of the year. This growth will continue in the years to come with other branches being added in Ontario, as well as venturing to provinces further West.

We are inviting those in the industry, the community and the press to help commemorate this occasion. This addition to the economy means growth in multiple markets, as our presence will also lead to an increased supply chain demand and continued growth in the community.

ProLift Rigging Company is the leading supplier of industrial installation and transportation services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical installation projects in need of reliable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including both traditional & innovative crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering.

Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

For further information: ProLift Rigging Company Canada, Tara Hansen-Rix, 289-233-5539, [email protected]