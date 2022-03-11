New Indigenous NFT project blazing a trail for Indigenous digital media content, cultural sharing, and fundraising for underfunded Indigenous green and new tech projects.

Are NFT's a viable way for Indigenous projects to crowd-fund?

Mission Statement

400 Drums Core Team back row David Fierro, Tamara Goddard, Rian Bevan. Bottom row Amira Carrier, Morgan Jacko (CNW Group/Four Our Future Indigenous Economics)

400 Drums is dedicated to supporting Indigenous artists, elders, language speakers, and tour operators to harness new online platforms to monetize their craft while sharing their teachings and stories.

Among all ancient cultures, are the common threads. The 400 Drums project aspires to explore, contemplate, communicate and reflect these common threads such that we might dream a new future in balance with the earth and all relations once again.

Behind The Drum

400 Drum is a series of NFTs derived from one-of-a-kind Indigenous drums hand crafted by David Fierro of the Okanagan Nation. The drums are hand-painted in Acrylic, with the paints designed by colour theorist Tamara Goddard, who incorporates phosphorescence into the pigments for stunning effects with black lights. David Fierro creates each design on the face of the drums and Tamara Goddard, his partner in life and business, enhances the museum-quality art pieces into digital masterpieces.

400 Drums was championed by a team inspired to showcasing Indigenous art as a living expression of culture. The NFT's were designed with this in mind; the graphics, produced by Tamara Goddard, are representative of the medicine wheel, a common thread amongst many Indigenous peoples internationally.

The 400 Drums project is raising funds to:

Create training programs and services for Indigenous Artists to create Indigenous-designed digital showcases & NFT's infused with Indigenous teachings, storytelling, sounds, and music; Support the completion and distribution of Back to the Fire, an Indigenous Leadership Documentary Series by Squamish Nation Hereditary Chief Gibby Jacob ; Support the Four Our Future WICD Digital and Media training & employment program for Indigenous Youth; Deliver cultural traditional crafting workshops for Indigenous peoples in Canada ; Plan and develop an Indigenous Green Tech Campus to showcase food, water, power & housing technologies suitable and obtainable for First Nations communities and local economies.

Coindor Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gVdfpfJz64&t=1271s&ab_channel=Coindor

Let's Make a Drum Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=david+fierro+drum+making

David Fierro: www.ancestrallink.com

Chief Gibby Jacob Back to the Fire Trailer: www.backtothefire.com

Project Developers: Four Our Future Indigenous Economics Ltd. www.fourourfuture.com

Project Partner: Here2Help: www.her2help.community

www.400drums.com

