CED grants $230,000 in financial support to Gatineau's Cilex.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Cilex is an organization that propels start-ups, businesses, and institutions forward as they develop technological innovations by offering incubation, acceleration, and research and development services. To help increase the capacity of the region's innovation ecosystem, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions is granting a non-repayable contribution of $230,000 to Cilex.

This funding was announced today by Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull‒Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED.

The financial assistance will enable Cilex to enhance the incubation and acceleration services it offers to cybersecurity businesses and will lead to the maintenance of seven jobs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to develop the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, including here in the Outaouais region. Leveraging these assets is key to ensure an inclusive recovery and create good jobs in all our communities."

Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull‒Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board

"It is a priority of the Government of Canada to ensure communities prosper. Small and medium–sized businesses are an integral part of our economic recovery plan. That is why CED supports them in their efforts to boost their productivity, develop new products, or improve their existing products and services. Cilex is a major contributor to the Outaouais' economic vitality, and the success of this project will reverberate right across the region."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED

"We are very happy to be able to count on financial support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. This assistance shows the confidence the Agency places in the services we offer. It will enable us to help more high-potential start-ups and be a catalyst for business development."

Martin A. Roy, General Director, Cilex

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]