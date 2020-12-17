New IIROC Member Firm Portfolio HiWay Inc. Launches Fully Digital Investment Platform

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Portfolio HiWay Inc. (PortfolioHiWay) is excited to announce the launch of its all-new IIROC-registered fully digital investment platform.

Canadian investors will have more time to spend on their portfolios as PortfolioHiWay gives them an advanced fully digital platform to make that possible.

"Our proprietary technology platform will allow PortfolioHiWay to digitally deliver efficient and economical solutions to Canadian family offices, portfolio managers and their clients" said Helen Hsia, COO and CCO. "They will now be able to deal with each other easily and effectively on our proprietary network, at a low cost to their clients, to access a wide range of investment products and services."

Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. (Canso) and our technology partner Toogood Financial Systems Inc. (Toogood) bring a decades-long track record of success in the Canadian investment industry to this new venture. The strong reputations of Canso and Toogood and their long operating experience will provide immense credibility to all who partner with us.

"From John and Lee's bold vision as co-founders to our official launch, a great deal of planning, development and heavy lifting was required to get us here. I would like to recognize my partner Helen Hsia, our COO and CCO, for her tireless efforts to make this happen. The next stage of the journey begins today, as we introduce PortfolioHiWay to the Canadian wealth management industry. After extensive online collaboration with new colleagues and partners, I'm thrilled to get the green light to share our digital investment suite with Canada's leading family offices and trusted advisors," said Bill Healy, PortfolioHiWay Inc.'s CXO and CIO.

PortfolioHiWay has a wealth of talent and experience leading its executive team. This includes Mark Damelin, who brings a history of working with successful businesses in the investment industry to his new role of CEO and CFO, as well as Hsia, who has spent a large part of her career leading client relations and digital experiences.

Healy will leverage his extensive experience working with family offices and high-net-worth clients to bring these clients and their advisors the services they need through this new platform. Other members of the Board include portfolio manager and corporate executive Heather Mason-Wood, former regulator Peggy Dowdall and chartered professional accountant Shirley Sumsion.

PortfolioHiWay received all necessary regulatory approvals to begin operations in late November and is now a registered dealer in the Canadian market.

PortfolioHiWay is headquartered at 100 York Boulevard, Suite 501, Richmond Hill, ON, L4B 1J8.

For further information: For inquiries, please contact Bill Healy, CXO and CIO, Phone number 1-833-774-4929 x204, Email [email protected]

