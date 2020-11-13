New ICLR study concludes that more than $10 billion in fire damage may result from a major earthquake in the Vancouver region unless actions are taken

New study released by ICLR: Fire following earthquake in the Vancouver region

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - A study released today by the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) finds that more than $10 billion in fire damage could result following a severe earthquake in the Vancouver area. However, the report finds that losses could be reduced significantly through investments in a regional Portable Water Supply System for Vancouver area fire services, the provision of emergency fire fighting water supplies for high rise buildings, the inclusion of seismic shutoff valves in all gas meters in at-risk areas, and other actions.

Fire following earthquake in the Vancouver region was prepared by Dr. Charles Scawthorn, a leading international authority on managing the risk of fire following an earthquake. Dr. Scawthorn also authored the 2019 ICLR study Fire following earthquake in the Montreal region and the 2001 ICLR study Assessment of Risk due to Fire Following Earthquake Lower Mainland British Columbia. He has also produced studies assessing fire following earthquake risk for the cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles and Tokyo.

Strong shaking in the Vancouver area could lead to hundreds of ignitions, and breaks in water supply lines would compromise the capacity of firefighters to suppress these fires. Even well-prepared fire services, like those in Vancouver and area, could be overwhelmed by a large number of fires.

Paul Kovacs, Executive Director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction said: "Talk of earthquakes generally only raises concerns about damage from the shaking. Seldom are other considerations taken into account, like the impact of fire. This study indicates that the impact of fire alone can be substantial for the city of Vancouver and other nearby communities. The good news is that there are several measures fire departments, owners and managers of high rise buildings, and public utilities can take to reduce the risks and these are outlined in the study."

It is inevitable that a major earthquake will eventually strike in the Lower Mainland of B.C. ICLR and its 120+ member insurers are pleased to support research that provides a better understanding of this risk and the specific practices that would improve our resilience. Many losses are preventable if we invest in resilience.

Both an executive summary and the full report can be downloaded at www.iclr.org

About the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction

Established in 1997 by Canada's property and casualty insurers, the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction is an independent, not-for-profit research institute based in Toronto and at Western University in London, Canada. The International Council for Science designated the Institute as an International Centre of Excellence in integrated research on disaster risk. The Institute is also a founding member of the Global Alliance of Disaster Research Institutes. The Institute's research staff are internationally recognized for pioneering work in a number of fields including wind and seismic engineering, atmospheric sciences, water resources engineering and economics. Multi-disciplined research is a foundation for the Institute's work to build communities more resilient to disasters.

