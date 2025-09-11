QUEBEC, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The third survey in less than a year by the Humanity Index reveals a strong trend and a troubling paradox. Quebecers believe their society is experiencing a significant decline in humanity, giving it an average score of 59.4 out of 100. Yet, when it comes to evaluating themselves, they rate their own humanity much higher, with an average of 76.5 out of 100. This growing gap of 17.1 points illustrates a stubborn conviction: the problem isn't me, it's others.

Two troubling findings

For Pierre Côté, President and CEO of the Humanity Index, the data send us two clear but opposing signals:

A major breakdown of trust in our leaders and institutions. A rejection of individual responsibility in the range of solutions.

"What we see through the data is that if humanity is in poor shape, it's THEIR fault. ME, my humanity is just fine. But humanity isn't about us versus them, it's about all of us together. Everyone has to assume their role as a human being according to the position they occupy and the responsibilities they bear in society. That's true for politicians, business leaders, and union leaders, but it's also true for ordinary citizens. It's part of the deal."

— Pierre Côté

And yet…

The latest survey, conducted with our partner Léger, measured the 14 humanist behaviors defined by the Being Human movement. For each behavior, respondents had to say whether they felt they were "acting correctly" or if they "could do better."

The results confirm the paradox already observed: while people say they are generally satisfied with their own level of humanity, many still recognize they have room for improvement. Among the most frequently cited behaviors:

Behaviors – I could do better



1 . I make annual donations within my means – 57 % 2 . I embrace a cause, however small – 52 % 3 . I support local cultures and products – 48 % 4 . I adopt environmentally friendly behaviors – 41 % 5 . I fight my prejudices every day – 39 % 6 . I make myself available to help – 37 % 7 . I do a good deed whenever the opportunity arises – 30 % 8 . I recognize and highlight the good actions of others – 30 % 9 . I often reflect on the impact of my actions on others – 25 % 10 . I remain attentive and listen to others – 24 %

In short, we judge ourselves to be "quite humanistic," but at the same time we admit that we could do more. This collective acknowledgment illustrates the tension between personal comfort and collective responsibility.

If happiness is self-centered, humanity is built with, around, and for others. Despite the prevailing individualism, the Humanity Index reminds us that there is still time to raise the score—together. But it all starts with oneself.

About the Humanity Index

The Humanity Index measures the perception of humanity in our society and evaluates different behaviors. It is based on surveys conducted with a large representative sample of the Canadian and Quebec population. This edition, focusing on the 14 Being Human behaviors, is based on an online survey conducted by Léger from August 18 to 20, 2025, with 2,025 respondents in Quebec.

