NEW HOUSING BENEFIT STREAMS TO SUPPORT PEOPLE IN SASKATCHEWAN IN HOUSING NEED

REGINA, SK, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky, introduced two new streams of the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit (SHB) that offer financial support to people in vulnerable living situations.

Announced as part of the National Housing Strategy, the SHB, with up to $11.5 million available in 2022-23, was co-developed by the federal and provincial governments through the Canada Housing Benefit initiative. All funding is cost-matched between the federal and provincial governments.

The SHB is a monthly benefit that helps Saskatchewan renters cover the costs of their rent and utilities. The two new streams, the Seeking Safety Stream and the Supportive Housing Stream, are targeted towards people in vulnerable situations who need additional support to access housing and live independently.

The Seeking Safety Stream is available to people leaving domestic violence situations to help them find a new place to live independently and safely. People who are in the process of leaving transitional housing, emergency shelter or second-stage housing or who may have an unstable living situation may be eligible for the Seeking Safety stream of the SHB.

The Supportive Housing Stream is available to people who need support services to live independently, including those experiencing mental illness, addictions, or behavioural challenges. To be eligible for this stream, the supportive housing services must be recognized by SHC and can be provided by a third party or directly by the housing provider.

For both streams, eligible clients will receive a monthly benefit amount that is based on the size of their household:

One bedroom - $225 per month

per month Two bedrooms - $275 per month

per month Three or more bedrooms - $325 per month

Community-based housing or service providers will connect applicants to the new SHB streams through a referral. Clients of the Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) or Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) programs may be eligible for benefits through the new targeted streams.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Canada Housing Benefit, our government is taking steps to make this a reality. Every day, some of Saskatchewan's hard-working families and its most vulnerable residents face housing instability and these two new streams of the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit will help lift people up during these challenging times and offer some relief. This is another example of the National Housing Strategy at work to provide results for Canadians." The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The two new streams of the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit bolster our ability to help people in vulnerable situations find safe and independent housing. By working closely with community-based partners, people in need will become connected to financial support that will help them live in a safe home that meets their needs. I am proud of our continued work to offer rental support to Saskatchewan residents and encourage renters to learn more about the SHB and apply so you can receive the financial support available to you." - Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

Quick Facts

The Canada Housing Benefit funding initiative was announced as part of the National Housing Strategy in 2017 to fund portable housing benefits across Canada .

. The Canada Housing Benefit was co-developed with provinces and territories and launched in 2020 with joint funding of $4 billion over eight years to provide direct financial support to Canadians who are experiencing housing need.

over eight years to provide direct financial support to Canadians who are experiencing housing need. The intent of the Canada Housing Benefit is to provide support to Canadians to improve their housing affordability.

The SHB was designed to be a portable benefit. This means that recipients remain eligible for the benefit if they move between community housing or private rentals, as long as housing costs are 50 per cent or more of their income.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , , and . To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca .

. Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Arevig Afarian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]