New hope for chickens living in horrible factory farm conditions

But it doesn't have to be this way. A new report from the global charity, World Animal Protection has found that producing higher welfare chicken is far cheaper than previously believed.

The report was carried out for World Animal Protection by Wageningen University in the Netherlands, world leaders in agricultural research. It found that shifting from 'conventional' systems to higher welfare indoor systems increases production by no more than 13.4% above conventional production costs, which is much lower than increases of up to 49% previously projected by a US industry-funded study.2

Countries included in this report are China, Thailand and the United States. However, given the consistent methods in how chicken production occurs across the globe, there is no reason to believe the cost increase for higher welfare systems isn't similar in Canada. Working towards higher welfare should therefore be possible in Canada too. Chicken is a popular, cheap meat in Canada. In 2018, the country produced chicken products worth $2.7 billion. That same year, Canada produced 1.3 billion kilograms of chicken (eviscerated weight) and food availability of chicken was 34.6 kilograms per person.

And although consumption is high, consumer demand for better welfare for chickens is increasing worldwide at a rate that producers and retailers cannot ignore.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about the poor conditions in which chickens are raised and many are willing to pay more for higher welfare animal products. 3

Some retailers are paying attention to consumer expectation. Earlier this month for example, KFC branches in Europe, including the U.K and Germany, announced chicken welfare will be improved by 2026.

Lynn Kavanagh, Campaign Manager for World Animal Protection Canada, says the Canadian chicken industry should realize this is the way the world is moving.

"There is a real opportunity here for the industry to improve the lives of billions of chickens globally. The higher welfare indoor system is realistic and scientifically supported. We urge the chicken industry, retailers and restaurants to adopt better standards for birds here in Canada and worldwide. Every animal should have a life worth living and if improvements are implemented, they can bring a significant change for chickens."

Kavanagh adds that Canada also exports chickens to some of the countries featured in the report and therefore should be a leader in developing a better system.

The solutions proposed in the report to give intensively farmed chickens better lives can be easily introduced to most existing systems and include:

Provision of 'enrichment' – perches or platforms, plus grain or other materials to peck. Floor based litter for dustbathing, comfort, feather and feet health – all of which are proven to help chickens fulfil their natural behaviours.

Six hours of continuous darkness per day – allowing the birds better development and natural resting time.

The use of slower growing birds with proven higher welfare outcomes to avoid the health problems caused by unnatural fast growth.

Seeing how it is possible to develop higher welfare at a reasonable cost, there is no excuse to continue the current practices which cause so much unnecessary suffering to chickens.

About World Animal Protection: World Animal Protection, formerly known as the World Society for the Protection of Animals (WSPA), is active in more than 50 countries. From our offices around the world, we work with businesses, governments, local partners and animal welfare organizations to find practical ways to prevent animal suffering worldwide. www.worldanimalprotection.ca

Notes to Editors:

1 The research, the first of its kind, is an economic and welfare analysis of conventional and higher welfare production systems in five markets. The markets are the Netherlands, United States, Brazil, China and Thailand – among the top chicken producers, consumers or exporters globally.

2 Elanco Animal Health. (2015). The Sustainability Impacts of Slow-Growing Broiler Production in the US. Released by National Chicken Council, US in 2016.

3 The public in all markets expressed willingness to pay for higher welfare meat. There is considerable concern around buying meat that has been produced inhumanely. On average, more than 60% of chicken consumers surveyed globally (across 14 countries) said they are willing to pay for better quality, higher welfare products.

SOURCE World Animal Protection

For further information: such as images, b-roll and interviews contact Nina Devries, Media Manager World Animal Protection, 416-369-0044 ext 100, ninadevries@worldanimalprotection.ca

Related Links

http://www.wspa.ca

