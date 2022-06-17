NEW HOME FOR A HABITAT FAMILY IN BRANDON

The new duplex for Kim and her two boys, has energy efficient features such as increased air tightness and insulation levels, and LED lighting.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible by the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is excited to help families such as Kim's to get their new home in Brandon that will help them thrive. Through partnerships with incredible organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, we will continue to make a real difference here in Brandon and across Canada. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"We thank CMHC for agreeing that Habitat can participate in the Co-Investment Fund, a key program in the federal government's National Housing Strategy. This has allowed us to significantly increase the number of families we assist to homeownership, lifting them from poverty." – Sandy Hopkins, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba

"Our partnership with CMHC ensures more families like Kim's advance along the path to stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. These are not just investments in housing – these are investments in the social and economic well-being of families and their communities." – Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

