New HeartLife Academy Ushers in Next Era of Heart Health Education and Advocacy For Heart Month

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The HeartLife Foundation, a leading patient-led heart health organization is proud to announce the official launch of HeartLife Academy—an innovative, science-backed educational platform designed to empower individuals living with heart disease, their caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

Courses are free to access, delivered in collaboration with researchers, clinicians, and individuals with lived experience, ensuring that every lesson is scientifically sound, patient-centric, and actionable.

Heart disease remains a leading health crisis, responsible for 17.2% of all deaths in Canada and over 700,000 deaths annually in the United States. HeartLife Academy is a direct response to the critical need for education, awareness, and advocacy to help patients and caregivers navigate the complexities of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and improve long-term health outcomes.

"As we near the end of heart month, we launched the academy to set the foundation of heart health engagement, education, and empowerment," said Dr. Jillianne Code, Co-Founder of HeartLife Foundation and two-time heart transplant recipient. "By giving people the knowledge they need, we're enabling them to take control of their health, access the right treatments, and improve their quality of life."

HeartLife Academy is now open for enrollment at https://heartlife.academy . Whether you're a patient, caregiver, or healthcare professional, these courses provide essential knowledge and resources to support your journey.

A Comprehensive Learning Experience

HeartLife Academy offers a diverse range of courses, covering essential topics such as:

Advocacy Bootcamp: Equipping patients with the confidence and skills to advocate for their health.

Equipping patients with the confidence and skills to advocate for their health. Caregiver Bootcamp: Providing caregivers with essential tools to support their loved ones while maintaining their own well-being.

Providing caregivers with essential tools to support their loved ones while maintaining their own well-being. Understanding Heart Medications: Simplifying complex medication regimens to empower informed decision-making.

Simplifying complex medication regimens to empower informed decision-making. Diabetes & Heart Failure: Exploring the critical link between diabetes and heart failure.

Exploring the critical link between diabetes and heart failure. Mental Health & Heart Failure: Addressing the emotional impact of chronic illness and providing coping strategies.

Addressing the emotional impact of chronic illness and providing coping strategies. ASCVD & Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM): Educating patients about specific cardiovascular conditions, their management, and emerging treatments.

About HeartLife Foundation

HeartLife Foundation is a leading international patient-led heart health charity based in Canada. Dedicated to raising public awareness of cardiovascular disease, engaging patients and caregivers, and advocating for better healthcare policies, HeartLife Foundation is committed to improving health outcomes and ensuring every individual has access to the care they need. For more information, visit www.heartlife.ca .

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact: Jenny Milne, [email protected]