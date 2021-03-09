New Groom & Associates Article Shares Advice From Eight Managers on Work-From-Home Challenges

Top Canadian executives and managers share their best advice with Groom & Associates on how to keep employees engaged and motivated while working remotely

MONTREAL, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Leaders from some of Canada's most respected organizations, including Air Canada and KPMG, are successfully adapting to the new work-from-home arrangement during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include: Shawn Hughes, Sarah Groom, Nogol Madani, Teresa Borsellino, Xavier Marty, Gabriel Tupula, Christian Bélair, Annie Levesque, Stéphane Rouleau, and François Fortier.

A new article by Groom & Associates is a collection of advice from each manager in his or her own words.

These managers and executives reveal their strategies for working with remote employees, and many of their conclusions about their success are remarkably consistent. Some of the managers that contributed to the Groom & Associates article explain that their companies were structurally deficient before COVID-19 and needed to improve their communication infrastructure at the site and their employees' home workstations. Other businesses found that some minor hardware adjustments on- and off-site worked out well for everyone.

Perhaps the most important revelation in the article is the need to make employees feel valued. The human component of hearing and being heard, of ensuring that people's emotional needs are being met — even at a distance — is of critical importance.

About Groom & Associates

Groom & Associates has been providing a full range of recruitment services for over 20 years. Based in Montreal, Quebec, the firm offers everything from candidate screening, executive search and headhunting, assessment, IT recruitment, testing and placement services (including payroll services) to meeting human resource management needs that range from temporary placement of support staff to recruitment of senior management. www.groomassocies.com.

Media Contact:

Miriam Groom

[email protected]

514-288-3222

SOURCE Groom & Associates