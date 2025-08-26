MOOSE JAW, SK, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing more than $470,000 over two years to support the opening of the Moose Jaw Little Oak Child and Youth Justice Centre and to expand the Victim Services Responder program. These investments, in partnership with the provincial government, will help create safe, child-friendly spaces and trauma-informed services for children and youth who are victims of abuse, so children, youth, and families are supported throughout their healing journey.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, alongside the Honourable Tim McLeod, K.C., Saskatchewan's Minister of Justice and Attorney General and Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety. The Secretary of State also toured the newly opened CYAC in Moose Jaw with Minister McLeod and representatives from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

The new CYAC, which receives funding from Justice Canada's Victims Fund, provides a comfortable and safe child-friendly environment for children and youth who are victims of abuse and helps them and their families navigate the various systems they encounter with the support of a collaborative and coordinated multi-disciplinary team.

The Government of Canada continues to promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers and increase the awareness of available services to victims and survivors of crime and their families.

Quotes

"When a child has been through trauma, they should not have to face the justice system alone. With our government's support, centres like Little Oak are creating create safe spaces where kids and families feel supported every step of the way. That is what access to justice should mean."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Every child deserves to feel safe, supported, and heard. Our new government is investing in the Moose Jaw Little Oak Child and Youth Justice Centre and expanding the Victim Services Responder program to help ensure that young people in Saskatchewan who have experienced trauma are met with compassion and the resources they need to heal."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Member of Parliament for Desnethé--Missinippi--Churchill River

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to helping victims and survivors of crime overcome tragic situations, ensuring they are not alone as they navigate the criminal justice system. The opening of the Little Oak Child and Youth Justice Centre ensures that we are offering support and assistance that is instrumental to creating and maintaining safe, healthy communities across our province."

Tim McLeod, K.C.

Saskatchewan's Justice Minister and Attorney General

Quick Facts

This is the third centre that the federal and provincial governments are supporting in Saskatchewan , with CYACs also in Regina and Saskatoon . A fourth CYAC in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan is in operation. However, it is not funded through Justice Canada's CAC/CYAC Initiative.

, with CYACs also in and . A fourth CYAC in is in operation. However, it is not funded through CAC/CYAC Initiative. There are CACs/CYACs in many provinces and territories. Each year, these centres support approximately 20,000 children, youth and their families. Over the past decade, Justice Canada has provided funding of more than $50 million to support 45 CYAC facilities at various stages of development across the country.

has provided funding of more than to support 45 CYAC facilities at various stages of development across the country. Victim Services Responders provide information, support and referrals from the first interview at the CYAC and throughout the criminal justice and child protection process until the end of the case.

This funding is provided as part of Justice Canada's Victims Fund, which supports projects and activities that encourage the development of new approaches, promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster the establishment of referral networks, and increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow the Department of Justice Canada on X, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

on X, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. Follow Minister Fraser on X @MinJusticeEn.

Subscribe to receive news releases and other information through RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit justice.gc.ca.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Lola Dandybaeva, Manager of Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 343-549-0347, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Noel Busse, Executive Director, Communications, Government of Saskatchewan - Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, 306-787-8959, [email protected]