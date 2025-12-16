OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Peter J. Osborne, a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Toronto, is appointed a Judge of the Court of Appeal for Ontario in Toronto. Justice Osborne replaces Justice C.W. Hourigan, who resigned effective November 1, 2025.

Catherine V. Weiler, Crown Counsel at the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario in Toronto, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Toronto. Justice Weiler replaces Justice P.J. Osborne (Toronto) who was elevated to the Court of Appeal for Ontario effective December 12, 2025

"I wish Justices Osborne and Weiler every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve Ontarians well as members of the Court of Appeal for Ontario and the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Justice Peter J. Osborne was born and raised in Toronto. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Queen's University in 1987 and a Bachelor of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1990. He was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1992.

Prior to his appointment to the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in 2022, Justice Osborne had begun his career with Goodmans LLP and practised for 28 years at Lenczner Slaght LLP, where he became a partner in 2000. His broad advocacy practice had an emphasis on commercial and insolvency matters, shareholder rights and governance, and professional discipline prosecution and defence matters.

Justice Osborne was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a Director of the Advocates' Society. Recognizing the importance of contributing to the profession, he had mentored young lawyers, taught trial advocacy for many years at Osgoode Hall Law School and the University of Toronto, taught the Bar Admission Course in both Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador, and participated in many legal education programs. He had been recognized repeatedly by Chambers and Lexpert (including the Lexpert Guide to The Leading US/Canada Cross-Border Lawyers, Top 40 under 40, and Guide to Leading 500 Lawyers in Canada), among others.

Justice Catherine V. Weiler was born and raised in Toronto. She received a B.A. from McGill University, an LL.B. from Dalhousie Law School, and an LL.M. from Harvard Law School. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 2006 and the New York Bar in 2008.

Justice Weiler began her career as a law clerk at the Court of Appeal for Ontario, followed by litigation roles at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP in Washington, D.C., and at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP in Toronto. She served as legal counsel at the Canadian Securities Transition Office, contributing to the development of the Proposed Canadian Securities Act. She later joined the Ontario Securities Commission, serving as Senior Litigation Counsel, where she conducted regulatory investigations and litigation and supported the development of the OSC Whistleblower Program. Since 2018, she had been Crown Counsel at the Crown Law Office – Criminal ("CLO-C") at Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General. Her work at CLO-C has included arguing sexual assault and homicide appeals before the Court of Appeal for Ontario and conducting financial crime and justice prosecutions.

Justice Weiler was dedicated to legal education and mentorship. She taught Evidence for Osgoode Hall's Professional LL.M. program, was a member of the teaching team for the University of Toronto's Trial Advocacy course, and presented at many education programs, including for Crown Summer School, the Law Society of Ontario, the Ontario Bar Association, and The Advocates' Society. She had mentored both students and new counsel at CLO-C.

Justice Weiler enjoys spending time with her husband, two wonderful children and dog.

