NEW GENERATION OF CFOs ADOPTING A VALUE CENTRIC APPROACH TO WORK, ACCORDING TO NEW STUDY FROM BDO

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - In a move towards establishing sustainable organizations, today's CFOs are evolving their role beyond finance to include economic, environmental and sustainable equity aspects of their operations. A new report by BDO, the international network of public accounting, tax and advisory firms, and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), titled Chief value officer – the important evolution of the CFO, reveals how the role of the CFO is shifting to include driving business decisions and reporting on non-financial areas of operations.

"Our research uncovered that CFOs are increasingly adopting a value centric approach to their work, representing an evolution towards a Chief Value Officer (CVO) role," says Barbara Palmegiani, Partner and National CFO Service Leader at BDO Canada. "They are becoming strategic advisors who work closely with their CEO to deliver on organizational goals while simultaneously creating value for stakeholders by looking at a broader view of the business' performance."

More than 100 CFOs and business leaders from around the world, including Canada, took part in roundtables and in-depth interviews to contribute their insights.

To be successful and sustainable, businesses and other organizations increasingly need to combine economic, environmental and social equity in their operations. Using the breadth of drivers (financial, manufactured, intellectual, human, social and relationship, and nature) generates benefit for a wide range of stakeholders. Those that do not leverage these opportunities will face new risks since there is a strong link between value creation and strategy.

With a focus for many organizations on purpose and value, research participants were asked to consider whether there is a trend to asserting the need for a new role of chief value officer and whether this is a role that the CFO is already fulfilling.

Key takeaways from the report include:

The concept of value is fundamental to the management of performance in organizations and its adoption is a key element in their path to a sustainable future.





The development path for those aspiring to be CFOs requires an increasingly broad range of experience which embraces both formal and informal learning activities: professional bodies and practices need to engage with this.





The new definition of value is unique to each organization but must be created and defined by the executive leadership team. The CFO/CVO is instrumental in establishing the metrics through which an organization will measure its success at achieving its defined value.

"Value for an organization no longer refers to an increase of the bottom line alone. It is tied to goals and efforts beyond financial results that are also measured and reported on from an ESG perspective," adds Palmegiani. "We're already seeing many of the CFOs we work with expand their purview from a traditional financial focus to one that considers the interaction and interception of several elements including human capital."

"We already know that CFOs are increasingly acting as strategic leaders and advisers in their organizations," says Helen Brand, ACCA chief executive. "The CFO role is one that has moved significantly from the traditional view, while retaining the core responsibilities. Now there's a real opportunity for them to satisfy the value agenda and evolve the role for the next generation of CFOs."

Author Clive Webb, Head of Business Management at ACCA said: "Creating a sustainable workplace and future is a key priority for all organizations and CFOs have a fundamental role to play in delivering this. The perception of the CFO and the finance team needs to change from being Dr No to Dr How. It is pleasing to see how many finance teams are working towards this agenda".

For more information, read the full report here.

