New Frontier Group, industry leader in Cost Containment and Assistance Solutions, announces the arrival of its newest management team member to its rapidly expanding company

"A business professional with years of management experience, Ms. Gammelgaard has held executive positions with some of the largest international insurance carriers worldwide. She has not only excelled at business development, operations and client onboarding, but also assured clients a remarkable customer service experience, all very important attributes to our future growth," said Randall L. Condie, Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Gammelgaard brings with her a wealth of experience in the international health and travel insurance, holding key positions at International Health Insurance danmark, BUPA and most recently as Channel Sales Director at International Medical Group. Bettina has lived, worked and contributed to growth in these markets for well over two decades.

"It is an honor to continue to add to New Frontier Group's success as I focus on operational excellence across the company. I look forward to working with the various teams and leadership to create value and solid partnerships for our clients and employees. It excites me to be able to collaborate with extremely skilled and professional leaders and colleagues at such an innovation-focused organization," indicated Ms. Gammelgaard.

"I am delighted to welcome Ms. Bettina Gammelgaard to our organization. Her knowledge, experience and reputation in international health and travel insurance will bring a powerful asset to our expanding Executive management team. Having previously worked with Bettina, I look forward to her operational contributions to New Frontier Group, but also her support of our rapidly expanding business development group," said Gitte Bach, President and CEO.

Bettina will be focused on supporting both new and existing client relationships operationally as well as launching new product and service propositions worldwide. Bettina's vast professional experience makes her highly qualified to represent New Frontier Group while continuing to uphold the organizations expectations of being the best in the Cost Containment and Assistance sector.

About New Frontier Group: New Frontier Group is the global leader as the first point of contact for worldwide International Insurance and Assistance Teams. New Frontier Group leads the travel industry's global healthcare management services by providing a business suite of customized assistance, full-service solutions and cost savings for its worldwide clients. New Frontier Group is an independently owned U.S. based International Company, established in 2002.

