New Frightfully Fun PetSmart® Halloween Costumes

For pets who aspire to be the treats they can't eat, tasty costume options include French fries and a hot dog. And pets looking to take on a new persona will love the new unicorn, pumpkin, or spider costumes.

Pets who prefer not to dress up can still join in on the Halloween festivities with new treats like the Mummy Cookie Dog Treat or Bewitched Bones Dog Treats. The Candy Corn Dog Toy and Pumpkin Teaser Cat Toy are also great to keep pets entertained this Halloween and beyond!

Halloween fun is not only for dogs and cats. Pet parents can find the perfect costume for small pets like guinea pigs – check out the fearless dragon, adorable bumblebee or mermaid!

Don't forget about the fish! Bring the haunted house to your tank this year with a jack- o'-lantern, a Ghost and a Spooky Tree fish tank ornaments.

Whether you're having a spooky night at home or a photoshoot with the family, PetSmart wants you to show off your costumes. PetSmart is inviting pet parents everywhere to participate in the #HowWeHalloween photo contest. By posting your pet's costume to Instagram and tagging @PetSmartCanada between Oct. 2 and Oct. 25, you can enter to win a $500 PetSmart e-gift card. More information will be announced on Oct. 2 on PetSmart Canada's Instagram account.

