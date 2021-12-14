New Free White Paper From PIJAC Canada Shines Light on Specialty Pets in Canada

The Voice Of Canada's Pet Industry Publishes Free eBook Explaining the Important

Family Role Specialty Pets Play And How They Are Regulated in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - PIJAC Canada, the voice of Canada's Pet Industry, has published a free white paper to shine a light on specialty pets in Canada. It explains their role in Canadian families and how they are regulated in Canada.

"Of the 28 million pets currently living in Canadians' homes, 45 percent are specialty pets," explains PIJAC President and CEO Christine Carrière. "People with specialty pets love them as much as some people love puppies and kittens."

Examples of specialty pets include species of birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and small mammals such as guinea pigs, rabbits and hamsters.

Canada's pet industry adds over $9 billion to the nation's economy and pet retailers are seeing a notable increase in demand for specialty pets.

The new white paper entitled "Canada Loves Specialty Pets" explains:

what specialty pets are,

why they're becoming increasingly popular,

how they are regulated, and

the important role they play in pet families.

It is available for download here.

PIJAC Canada has an Exotic Animal Policy, a wide network of animal experts, and a reputation for collaboration and commitment to animal welfare with a motto that 'Animal Welfare is Everyone's Business'™.

Notes to editors: As the Voice of Canada's Pet Industry, PIJAC Canada's mission is to offer guidance and resources to pet businesses and help advance the well being of Canada's animals. As a not for profit, it represents more than 1,500 members coast to coast to coast and believe working together is the key to positive pet experiences and successful pet businesses.

SOURCE PIJAC Canada

For further information: Media enquiries: Sherrilynne Starkie, [email protected], (phone): 613 400 3654

