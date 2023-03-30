New free celiac blood tests could benefit 128,000 Ontarians and save $1 billion

Celiac Canada hails Ontario government decision

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The provincial government's decision to make simple but crucial blood tests for celiac disease available at no cost to patients will improve the quality of life for as many as 128,000 Ontarians and potentially save Ontario's health care system as much as $1 billion1, Celiac Canada said today.

"Finally, the approximately 128,000 or more people in Ontario with celiac disease – who don't even know they have it – are a giant step closer to diagnosis and treatment. This is a watershed moment, one which will benefit tens of thousands of people who can now finally get answers about what has been ailing them for too long," said Celiac Canada's National Executive Director, Melissa Secord.

"Our government is making critical investments to connect you to the care you need, closer to home," said Sylvia Jones, Minister of Health, and Deputy Premier of Ontario. "Ensuring patients can receive celiac tests, at no cost to them, means faster and easier access to a diagnosis and treatment for Ontarians across the province."

As of this week, family doctors and other health services providers are being notified that the blood test for celiac disease is now included on the list of other screening tests paid for by the Ministry of Health.

Celiac disease – a genetic autoimmune disorder where gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye and barley, causes an inflammatory response damaging the intestinal lining – frequently goes undiagnosed. Until now, the cost paid by the patient for the blood test was $100-$150 and proved to be a deterrent for many Ontarians on low or fixed incomes. Celiac disease is genetic, so the potential cost to a family of four to get screened was over $400.

It's estimated 1% of the population is at risk, and 85% of those people – representing approximately 128,000 Ontarians – have celiac disease but are undiagnosed. Delays in diagnosis of celiac disease can lead to malnutrition, osteoporosis, neurological problems, reproductive issues, arthritis, other autoimmune diseases, and even cancer.



1 Calculations are based on 128,000 Ontarians estimated to be undiagnosed celiac disease over 10 years factoring in cost of treatment of average health complications.

To better understand your risk for celiac disease and to take our Symptom Quiz, visit www.celiac.ca.

Celiac Canada's vision is to see every person in Canada with celiac disease diagnosed and empowered. Since 1973, the CCA has been increasing awareness of the disease, investing in research, and providing programs to support people with gluten disorders across Canada. To learn more visit, www.celiac.ca

