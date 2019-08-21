New Foundation to Fight Cancer in Canada

Childhood Cancer Canada and Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation Announce Plan to Affect a Business Combination

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Childhood Cancer Canada and Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation announced today their plans to create a new unified foundation1, combining their efforts toward more positive outcomes for children, adolescents, and young adults fighting cancer in Canada.

"Together we will be the leading national voice in the fight against child, youth, and young adult cancers in Canada," said Childhood Cancer Canada's Chair of the Board, Glenn Fraser. "The families and volunteers we serve deserve the very best advocacy and results – we are committed to this work and believe this partnership will get us there."

"Working as one, we have the opportunity to maximize the impact of lifesaving research for Canadian families dealing with childhood cancer," said Patrick Sullivan, Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation's Chair of the Board. "It's time to come together nationally to lead this important work."

Both organizations have reviewed their respective programs, services, operations, and funds to ensure the best assistance and support for volunteers and families who access the group. Jaime Wilson, current Managing Director for Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation, will lead the new foundation as Chief Executive Officer.

"I'm honoured to work alongside the newly united and highly-skilled team of professionals at Childhood Cancer Canada and Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation," said Jaime Wilson, Managing Director for Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation. "We are committed to ensuring both organizations continue to provide the strongest support possible to children and young adults fighting cancer. We will continue to deliver exceptional events, offer important services and programs, and fund transformative research with life-changing outcomes. Together, we are stronger."

The Coast to Coast Gold Ribbon Gala is on September 25, 2019 at The Carlu. For information on tickets and sponsorship packages, please visit Coast to Coast Against Cancer. The Childhood Cancer Canada Purple Party will follow on October 24, 2019 at Softchoice – The Bakery, more information to come at Childhood Cancer Canada.

For more information on Childhood Cancer Canada, please visit childhoodcancer.ca; for more information on Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation, please visit coasttocoastagainstcancer.org.

Childhood Cancer Canada

Childhood Cancer Canada is one of Canada's leading foundations dedicated to funding national research while delivering outreach, vital educational and community programs to children and families affected by cancer. CCC's focus is on saving, enhancing and extending the lives of kids with cancer.

Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation

Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation raises vital funds for childhood cancer programs and charities by conducting high quality, memorable, physically challenging events encouraging active and healthy lifestyles. These events engage sponsors, participants, donors and volunteers. Coast to Coast is a national foundation with community-level engagement. Through our knowledgeable and experienced granting committee, we ensure every dollar has maximum impact in the areas of highest need for tangible results in the fight against childhood, youth and young adult cancers.

1 The planned business combination is still subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals including that of Canada Revenue Agency.

SOURCE Childhood Cancer Canada Foundation

For further information: Press Only, Allison Love, Brand & Communications Manager, Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation, allison.love@ctcacf.org, 416-301-4636

