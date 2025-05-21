New Found Gold Continues to Expand the Dropkick Zone at the Queensway Gold Project: 42.8 g/t Au over 14.95 m, 47.6 g/t Au over 3.95 m and 22.9 g/t Au over 2.40 m

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Company's 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Highlights include:
Dropkick zone ("Dropkick") west of the Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ"):
42.8 g/t Au over 14.95 m (NFGC-24-2225)1
47.6 g/t Au over 3.95 m (NFGC-24-2214)
22.9 g/t Au over 2.40 m (NFGC-24-2205)
Dropkick mineralization has now been intersected over a 580 m strike extent
Open in all directions
Dropkick east of the AFZ:
5.30 g/t Au over 15.20 m (NFGC-24-2233)
A newly identified domain at Dropkick on the eastern side of the AFZ
Open in all directions
Pistachio zone ("Pistachio")
5.34 g/t Au over 7.30 m (NFGC-24-2190)
240 m strike length delineated to date with a high-grade portion constrained by one underground panel in the initial mineral resource estimate ("MRE")
Open down plunge and to depth
Melissa Render, President of New Found Gold, stated: "In these final drill results from the 2024 exploration program we continue to intersect high-grade gold mineralization and expand both Dropkick and Pistachio. At Dropkick, we have now discovered gold mineralization both west and east of the AFZ. The continued results from Dropkick and Pistachio, located 8 and 11 kilometres north, respectively, of the main resource area at Queensway are highly encouraging and point to the potential for future near-surface resource expansion along the strike of this prolific gold mineralized system. We look forward to continuing to test the tenor and extent of these zones".
Results Summary – This Release:
This news release includes results from 13,768 m of drilling in the final 38 diamond drill holes ("DDH") completed in Q4/24 as part of an exploration program at AFZ Peripheral (formerly the Kingsway Project) as well as from other zones throughout Queensway North (Tables 1 to 3). The program included step-out drilling at Dropkick targeting new high-grade mineralization, the strike extension of the gold-bearing host fault, and the eastern side of the AFZ. In addition, step-out drilling at Pistachio targeting the expansion of the high-grade, and systematic reconnaissance drilling along the AFZ Peripheral segment was completed (see the New Found Gold news releases dated February 11, 2025 and October 24, 2024).
1 g/t Au = grams of gold per tonne, m = metres
Drill highlights, along with details from all 38 DDH in this news release are included in Tables 1 to 3 below.
Dropkick:
Dropkick step-outs west of the AFZ announced in this release include 42.8 g/t Au over 14.95 m (NFGC-24-2225), 47.6 g/t Au over 3.95 m (NFGC-24-2214), 22.9 g/t Au over 2.40 m (NFGC-24-2205) and 5.77 g/t Au over 6.55 m (NFGC-24-2228). These and all previously drilled intercepts at Dropkick occur in a fault zone subparallel to and west of the AFZ (Tables 1 to 3).
This drilling follows up on discovery holes NFGC-24-2197 (89.5 g/t Au over 5.85 m) and NFGC-24-2193 (26.2 g/t Au over 16.15 m; see the New Found Gold news release dated February 11, 2025).
As part of this program step-out drilling on the north end of the Dropkick zone was extended to test for mineralization on the eastern side of the AFZ. Drilling returned 5.30 g/t Au over 15.20 m (NFGC-24-2233) east of the AFZ. This is the first mineralization at Dropkick east of the AFZ; this new domain of mineralization is open and will be tested in a follow-up program.
These new results from Dropkick have expanded the high-grade mineralization over a 150 m x 75 m area and are associated with the Dropkick fault zone that has now been delineated over a 580 m strike length.
Gold mineralization at Dropkick starts at surface and has been drilled to 285 m vertical depth to date, and is open in all directions, with expansion potential of the high-grade toward surface.
Dropkick is the most northern gold discovery found to date along the highly prospective AFZ. It is located 11 km northeast of AFZ Core (see the New Found Gold news release dated March 24, 2025) and indicates that the gold mineral system at Queensway spans a considerable distance to the north (Figure 2).
Gold mineralization in the DDH in this release exhibit characteristics similar to the primary discovery area, with coarse free gold contained in fault-fill quartz veins hosted within an interbedded sequence of siltstones and sandstones.
Pistachio:
Continued step-out drilling at Pistachio intersected 5.34 g/t Au over 7.30 m (NFGC-24-2190) and has extended the high-grade mineralization in this zone by 40 m down-dip.
Pistachio is located 150 m north of the Big Vein zone and spans a strike length of 240 m with a high-grade portion constrained by an underground panel in the initial MRE (see the New Found Gold news release dated March 24, 2025).
Pistachio extends from 165 m to 250 m vertical depth and remains open down plunge and to depth.
The zone is characterized by a series of quartz veins containing visible gold hosted within a greenish siltstone unit that is spatially associated with a high-grade gold stibnite-bearing fault zone.
AFZ Peripheral Reconnaissance:
Systematic step-out drilling initially focussed on the west side the AFZ and targeting regions with prospective features was initiated in Q4/24 at AFZ Peripheral. This work has delivered encouraging early results. Large stretches of both the east and west sides of the AFZ at AFZ Peripheral have limited to no testing.
Topographic lineaments which often indicate faults were tested 2.4 km southwest of Pistachio with three drillholes. One drillhole crosscut a series of stacked quartz veinlets over a downhole length of 42 m containing multiple occurrences of visible gold.
Additional reconnaissance drilling 1.6 km along trend to the northeast of Pistachio, targeting a gold-arsenic soil anomaly and gold-in-rotary air blast ("RAB") drilling intersected a series of brittle structures and mineralization, returning 6.44 g/t Au over 2.95 m (NFGC-24-2212) and visible gold in two of the four holes drilled. This soil anomaly is associated with a topographic lineament having a similar orientation to the prolific Keats-Baseline Fault Zone in the AFZ Core area.
The early success in the reconnaissance program has identified two target areas that are open for additional testing. Follow-up drilling is planned for the soil anomaly in Q2/25 as the multitude of prospective features makes this target a priority.
Looking Ahead:
The Company has now released all drill results from the 2024 exploration program, which totaled 89,974 m in 271 DDH. The results of 37,750 m in 82 DDH were received after the cutoff date for inclusion in the initial MRE and will be included in the next MRE for the Project.
Based on the highly encouraging results received to date at Dropkick, the Company plans to conduct follow-up drill testing beginning in June 2025, with work following at the soil anomaly located north of Pistachio.
Table 1: Drill Result Highlights
DROPKICK
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
True Width (%)
Zone
K-23-254
224.45
228.10
3.65
7.70
Unknown
Dropkick
Including
225.10
226.60
1.50
11.88
Unknown
NFGC-24-2205
296.85
299.25
2.40
22.93
70-95
Dropkick
Including
297.15
298.10
0.95
56.78
70-95
NFGC-24-2214
386.20
390.15
3.95
47.60
70-95
Dropkick
Including
386.50
386.85
0.35
498.18
70-95
Including
389.25
389.75
0.50
11.46
70-95
NFGC-24-2219
268.25
270.70
2.45
10.05
Unknown
Dropkick
Including
268.25
269.70
1.45
16.97
Unknown
NFGC-24-2225
188.85
203.80
14.95
42.79
40-70
Dropkick
Including
197.45
198.85
1.40
432.76
40-70
And Including
197.45
198.10
0.65
745.88
40-70
NFGC-24-2228
387.45
394.00
6.55
5.77
Unknown
Dropkick
Including
390.05
390.50
0.45
32.48
Unknown
Including
391.55
392.50
0.95
10.32
Unknown
And
402.90
405.00
2.10
29.52
55-85
Including
402.90
403.40
0.50
123.86
55-85
NFGC-24-2233
157.05
172.25
15.20
5.30
Unknown
Dropkick
Including
162.85
164.70
1.85
17.18
Unknown
PISTACHIO
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
True Width (%)
Zone
NFGC-24-2190
264.60
271.90
7.30
5.34
Unknown
Pistachio
Including
266.90
267.25
0.35
11.40
Unknown
Including
268.65
269.65
1.00
11.62
Unknown
NFGC-24-2204A
264.90
267.00
2.10
8.56
Unknown
Pistachio
Including
265.65
266.40
0.75
23.25
Unknown
NFGC-24-2226
284.70
287.00
2.30
9.37
Unknown
Pistachio
Including
284.70
285.05
0.35
60.24
Unknown
AFZ PERIPHERAL
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
True Width (%)
Zone
NFGC-24-2163A
79.80
89.40
9.60
1.48
Unknown
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2212
35.40
38.35
2.95
6.44
Unknown
AFZ Peripheral
Including
35.40
35.85
0.45
42.15
Unknown
Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. Details of all 38 drill holes are included in Table 2 and Table 3 below.
Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this news release for Dropkick, Pristine, Pistachio, AFZ Peripheral, Golden Glove, Big Vein, Green Mantle, and Hazelnut
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
True Width (%)
Zone
K-23-254*
108.90
113.00
4.10
2.45
Unknown
Dropkick
Including*
109.40
109.70
0.30
16.68
Unknown
And
224.45
228.10
3.65
7.70
Unknown
Including
225.10
226.60
1.50
11.88
Unknown
NFGC-24-2205
278.00
280.00
2.00
1.17
Unknown
Dropkick
And
292.80
295.00
2.20
1.36
Unknown
And
296.85
299.25
2.40
22.93
70-95
Including
297.15
298.10
0.95
56.78
70-95
NFGC-24-2208
62.00
65.80
3.80
1.42
Unknown
Dropkick
And
160.55
162.90
2.35
1.42
Unknown
And
166.10
168.10
2.00
1.49
Unknown
NFGC-24-2214
386.20
390.15
3.95
47.60
70-95
Dropkick
Including
386.50
386.85
0.35
498.18
70-95
Including
389.25
389.75
0.50
11.46
70-95
NFGC-24-2219
177.20
180.05
2.85
1.09
Unknown
Dropkick
And
268.25
270.70
2.45
10.05
Unknown
Including
268.25
269.70
1.45
16.97
Unknown
NFGC-24-2220
39.00
42.00
3.00
1.36
Unknown
Dropkick
And
56.45
58.70
2.25
1.65
Unknown
And
99.30
101.45
2.15
1.11
Unknown
And
160.10
162.15
2.05
1.21
Unknown
NFGC-24-2225
188.85
203.80
14.95
42.79
40-70
Dropkick
Including
197.45
198.85
1.40
432.76
40-70
And Including
197.45
198.10
0.65
745.88
40-70
And
212.70
215.15
2.45
1.38
Unknown
And
243.95
248.25
4.30
1.08
Unknown
NFGC-24-2228
387.45
394.00
6.55
5.77
Unknown
Dropkick
Including
390.05
390.50
0.45
32.48
Unknown
Including
391.55
392.50
0.95
10.32
Unknown
And
402.90
405.00
2.10
29.52
55-85
Including
402.90
403.40
0.50
123.86
55-85
NFGC-24-2232
No Significant Values
Dropkick
NFGC-24-2233
15.00
18.50
3.50
1.98
Unknown
Dropkick
And
48.45
52.15
3.70
2.21
55-85
And
157.05
172.25
15.20
5.30
Unknown
Including
162.85
164.70
1.85
17.18
Unknown
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
True Width (%)
Zone
NFGC-24-2182
No Significant Values
Pristine
NFGC-24-2186
No Significant Values
Pristine
NFGC-24-2195
254.05
256.80
2.75
2.26
Unknown
Pristine
And
261.90
264.00
2.10
1.15
Unknown
And
270.40
272.60
2.20
1.04
Unknown
NFGC-24-2203
No Significant Values
Pristine
NFGC-24-2237
No Significant Values
Pristine
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
True Width (%)
Zone
NFGC-24-2171
289.45
292.00
2.55
1.28
Unknown
Pistachio
And
295.50
297.55
2.05
1.76
Unknown
NFGC-24-2174
248.25
255.15
6.90
1.36
70-95
Pistachio
And
270.25
272.40
2.15
1.36
Unknown
And
304.65
309.10
4.45
1.26
Unknown
NFGC-24-2178
256.85
261.00
4.15
1.10
Unknown
Pistachio
NFGC-24-2183
215.20
221.30
6.10
1.32
Unknown
Pistachio
And
285.30
288.55
3.25
1.71
Unknown
And
420.90
423.75
2.85
1.42
Unknown
And
435.20
437.45
2.25
1.31
Unknown
NFGC-24-2190
250.30
252.85
2.55
3.49
Unknown
Pistachio
And
264.60
271.90
7.30
5.34
Unknown
Including
266.90
267.25
0.35
11.40
Unknown
Including
268.65
269.65
1.00
11.62
Unknown
NFGC-24-2198
215.50
218.15
2.65
2.70
Unknown
Pistachio
Including
215.50
216.05
0.55
11.90
Unknown
And
286.75
289.90
3.15
2.99
Unknown
NFGC-24-2204A
264.90
267.00
2.10
8.56
Unknown
Pistachio
Including
265.65
266.40
0.75
23.25
Unknown
And
385.00
387.05
2.05
2.46
Unknown
NFGC-24-2215
244.6
247.35
2.75
1.34
Unknown
Pistachio
And
358.8
361.3
2.5
2.95
Unknown
NFGC-24-2226
263.95
266
2.05
1.64
Unknown
Pistachio
And
284.7
287
2.3
9.37
Unknown
Including
284.7
285.05
0.35
60.24
Unknown
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
True Width (%)
Zone
NFGC-24-2216
No Significant Values
Golden Glove
NFGC-24-2231
No Significant Values
Golden Glove
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
True Width (%)
Zone
NFGC-24-2164
No Significant Values
Big Vein
NFGC-24-2167
No Significant Values
Big Vein
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
True Width (%)
Zone
NFGC-24-2163A
56.50
59.00
2.50
2.11
Unknown
AFZ Peripheral
And
72.00
74.80
2.80
2.21
Unknown
And
79.80
89.40
9.60
1.48
Unknown
And
122.00
124.70
2.70
2.11
Unknown
NFGC-24-2165
No Significant Values
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2170
405.00
407.15
2.15
3.90
Unknown
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2192
No Significant Values
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2196
106.25
108.90
2.65
1.95
Unknown
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2212
35.4
38.35
2.95
6.44
Unknown
AFZ Peripheral
Including
35.4
35.85
0.45
42.15
Unknown
NFGC-24-2218
No Significant Values
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2224
319.65
321.70
2.05
1.30
Unknown
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2235
204.90
207.50
2.60
4.01
Unknown
AFZ Peripheral
Including
204.9
205.7
0.8
13.42
Unknown
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
True Width (%)
Zone
NFGC-24-2162
285.75
288.25
2.50
5.42
75-95
Green Mantle
Including
285.75
286.25
0.50
24.55
75-95
Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. *Previously released interval.
Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this news release
Hole No.
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Length (m)
UTM E
UTM N
Prospect
K-23-254
140
-45
271
663159
5438126
Dropkick
NFGC-24-2162
96
-49
344
661292
5434748
Green Mantle
NFGC-24-2163A
120
-45
436
660520
5433196
Knobby
NFGC-24-2164
82
-51
317
661293
5434748
Big Vein
NFGC-24-2165
145
-45
422
660497
5433494
Knobby
NFGC-24-2167
49
-48.5
440
661217
5434812
Big Vein
NFGC-24-2170
120
-45
464
661058
5434405
Knobby
NFGC-24-2171
331
-59.5
389
661924
5435249
Pistachio
NFGC-24-2174
300
-45
419
661945
5435186
Pistachio
NFGC-24-2178
306
-45
311
661895
5435174
Pistachio
NFGC-24-2182
120
-45
419
661945
5435728
Pristine
NFGC-24-2183
301
-48
473
661895
5435174
Pistachio
NFGC-24-2186
325
-45
371
661945
5435727
Pristine
NFGC-24-2190
313
-52
404
661946
5435186
Pistachio
NFGC-24-2192
300
-45
431
662333
5436311
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2195
303
-53
329
661946
5435186
Pistachio
NFGC-24-2196
120
-45
308
662333
5436311
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2198
323
-57
335
661946
5435186
Pistachio
NFGC-24-2203
120
-45
398
661946
5436637
Pristine
NFGC-24-2204A
327
-62
431
661977
5435268
Pistachio
NFGC-24-2205
120
-50
404
663035
5438087
Dropkick
NFGC-24-2208
120
-45
179
663434
5438446
Dropkick
NFGC-24-2212
120
-45
308
662518
5436724
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2214
120
-45
434
662964
5438076
Dropkick
NFGC-24-2215
328
-56
404
661977
5435268
Pistachio
NFGC-24-2216
300
-45
377
661088
5432962
Golden Glove
NFGC-24-2218
300
-45
194
662518
5436725
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2219
120
-45
332
663069
5438060
Dropkick
NFGC-24-2220
120
-45
185
663454
5438492
Dropkick
NFGC-24-2224
119
-45.5
398
662489
5436972
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2225
120
-45
296
663076
5438004
Dropkick
NFGC-24-2226
345
-60
395
661977
5435268
Pistachio
NFGC-24-2228
120
-45
491
662962
5438130
Dropkick
NFGC-24-2231
300
-45
419
660941
5432777
Golden Glove
NFGC-24-2232
120
-45
356
663030
5437984
Dropkick
NFGC-24-2233
120
-45
173
663424
5438408
Dropkick
NFGC-24-2235
300
-45
299
662538
5436656
AFZ Peripheral
NFGC-24-2237
308
-56
331
662068
5435329
Pistachio
Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory
All drilling recovers HQ core. For deep holes, the core size may be reduced to NQ at depth. The drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.
A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.
Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.
New Found Gold has submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssay™ to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") since February 2024. ALS operates under a commercial contract with New Found Gold.
Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS does not currently have accreditation for the PhotonAssay™ method at their Thunder Bay, ON, laboratory. They do however have ISO/IEC 17025 (2017) accreditation for gamma ray analysis of samples for gold at their Australian labs with this method, including the Canning Vale lab in Perth, WA.
Samples submitted to ALS beginning in February 2024, received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, one (300-500g) jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.
For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.
Select samples prepared at ALS are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.
Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.
Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found Gold's quality control protocols.
New Found Gold's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.
The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.
The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.
The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any reserves.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Melissa Render, P. Geo., President, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Render consents to the publication of this press release, by New Found Gold. Mrs. Render certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.
About New Found Gold Corp.
New Found Gold holds a 100% interest in Queensway, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, a Tier 1 jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure and a skilled local workforce.
The Company has completed an initial MRE at Queensway (see New Found Gold news release dated March 24, 2025). A fully funded preliminary economic assessment is underway, with completion scheduled for late Q2/25.
Recent drilling continues to yield new discoveries along strike and down dip of known gold zones, pointing to the district-scale potential of the 175,600 hectare project that covers a 110 km strike extent along two prospective fault zones.
New Found Gold has a new management team in place, a solid shareholder base, which includes a 19% holding by Eric Sprott, and is focused on growth and value creation at Queensway.
New Found Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration, drilling and mineralization on the Company's Queensway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador; the interpretation of the results and benefits of the drilling program; future drilling and the timing and expected benefits thereof; the initial resource estimate; potential resource expansion; a preliminary economic assessment and the expected funding, timing and benefits thereof; assay results; the interpretation of drilling and assay results, the extent of mineralization and the discovery of zones of high-grade gold mineralization; future exploration and the focus and timing of same; the merits of the Queensway Project; future press releases by the Company; and funding of the drilling program. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "encouraging", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "opportunity", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with the Company's ability to complete the preliminary economic assessment, the results and timing of the preliminary economic assessment, possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration, drilling and assay results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
