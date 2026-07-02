New format for registering Nurse Practitioners aims to improve patient access to care providers

The new framework also makes it easier for NPs to move across Canadian provinces and territories

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - As of July 1, 2026, Nurse Practitioners (NPs) in Ontario are being registered under a single classification. This new framework is part of a national collaborative effort (all provinces and territories except for Quebec are adopting the new model) to improve patient access to care by enabling NPs to work more easily across Canada and across patient populations.

It's one of the ways the College of Nurses of Ontario -- the nursing regulator in Ontario -- is supporting nurse mobility and helping to strengthen Ontario's health care workforce through registration processes that are evidence-informed, fair, inclusive and effective.

"Nursing regulators really came together to make this happen," said Silvie Crawford, Registrar & CEO of CNO, "It's a great example of collaboration with our partners at a national level."

Previously, NPs worked with specific patient populations and were registered with population-specific certificates: Primary Health Care, Adult and Pediatric. By removing the need to register under a specific certificate, we enable NPs to practice more flexibly, potentially improving patient access to qualified heath care providers across the health care system.

The calibre of care NPs provide will remain the same, as the knowledge, skill, judgment and entry-level competencies will be as rigorous as ever. Since evidence shows that, when entering practice, NPs in Canada use similar competencies regardless of their population-specific certificates, this change empowers them to provide care when and where they are needed.

Those looking for information about an NP's expertise can now find entry‑level NP education on our public register, known as Find a Nurse. We added this to provide clarity for employers, members of the public and others looking to understand more about an NP's foundational knowledge.

"NPs play such a crucial role in the health care system," said Crawford. "They already provide a high level of care to patients, and with the new framework, they're even better positioned to support care as needed across the entire health system, making NPs even more accessible."

For many NPs, the move to a single classification may not result in any immediate change to current nursing practice.

"While all NPs will continue to practice within their individual knowledge, skill and judgment and ensure they have the competence required to provide safe care, these regulatory changes mean that if they decide to seek additional education, training or experience to work in a new setting or treat diverse patient groups, that pathway is open to them." said Maya Nikoloski, Director of Professional Practice at CNO.

SOURCE College of Nurses of Ontario

For more information about the change, contact [email protected].