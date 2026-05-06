Thanking nurses for a lifetime of care - Nursing Week 2026: May 11-17

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - During Nursing Week 2026, we are honouring the vital role nurses play in supporting patients across every stage of life.

This year's theme, A Lifetime of Care, acknowledges the meaningful impact nurses make by being present for life's milestones, through moments of joy, challenge and vulnerability.

A collage of a diverse group of nurses and patient interactions. (CNW Group/College of Nurses of Ontario)

"Nurses, we are grateful for everything you do for your patients and your communities," said Silvie Crawford, RN, CNO's Registrar & CEO. "Thank you for supporting and enriching your patients' lives through leadership, skill and commitment to safe practice. Compassionate care starts with you."

Throughout Nursing Week, we will share patient stories that reflect the strength, care and support nurses provide to patients and their loved ones during pivotal life moments.

For example, Graciano Claro, who, since 2022, has been receiving care at Sunnybrook's Odette Cancer Centre after receiving a life-changing cancer diagnosis.

"It has been one of the most difficult experiences of my life, filled with uncertainty, difficult days and moments that truly test your strength. But through it all, I have not been alone," explained Graciano. "I have been incredibly fortunate to receive care at Sunnybrook's Odette Cancer Centre, where the nurses have made a profound impact on my journey. Their compassion, patience and unwavering dedication go far beyond medical care. Thank you for standing by me, supporting me and helping me continue this fight with hope and courage."

Every day, nurses go above and beyond in caring for their patients. By sharing personal stories from patients across Ontario, CNO is highlighting the lasting and transformative impact nurses have on individuals, families and communities.

"Small gestures, like quietly handing me a tissue when I was overwhelmed, or gently reassuring us as we faced hard decisions, meant more than words can express," said Sonya Saini, whose loved one was a patient at the Intensive Care Unit of Niagara Health in September 2025. "The nurses showed exceptional compassion, not only in their clinical expertise but in the way they supported our entire family. I will always be grateful for the empathy and support they showed during one of the hardest moments of my life."

From trying moments to those of joy – nurses are there to bear witness and to provide compassionate care and steady support through it all. Giuliana Tarini, who was recently cared for at Mississauga Hospital, shared a personal reflection inspired by her grandmother's nursing career.

"This Nursing Week, I've been thinking about my grandmother. Years ago, she worked as a neonatal nurse in Sudbury, Ontario. She once told me a story I'll never forget. She slipped on a wet floor while holding a newborn. In that split second, she didn't try to catch herself, instead she focused on protecting the baby. She held on tight and took the fall," said Giuliana. "Now, after going through my own birth experience, I understand that story in a completely different way. I don't know what I would have done without the nurses at Trillium Health Partners' Mississauga Hospital. They offered comfort, guidance, and a kind of quiet protection that stays with you."

Nursing Week 2026 takes place from Monday, May 11 to Sunday, May 17. We invite everyone to join us in recognizing the meaningful contributions nurses make to the health care system and to patients' wellbeing.

Celebrate with us! Visit www.cno.org/NursingWeek and follow CNO on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram to hear stories from patients and the impact a nurse has had on their life.

SOURCE College of Nurses of Ontario

Media contact: For more information or to schedule interviews with CNO spokespeople, please contact: [email protected]