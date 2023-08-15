New Foodservice Equipment & Supplies Outlet Store Opens in Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Russell Hendrix, a leading provider of top-quality foodservice solutions, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest retail venture – the Russell Hendrix Toronto Outlet Store. This highly anticipated store will officially open its doors today, August 15, 2023 and will be the go-to destination for foodservice professionals and enthusiasts seeking the latest and most comprehensive range of equipment and supplies at incredible prices.

With over 80 years of industry expertise, Russell Hendrix has earned a reputation for delivering innovative and reliable foodservice solutions. The Toronto Outlet Store represents a strategic move by the company to provide unmatched convenience, accessibility and competitive prices to the bustling foodservice community in Southern Ontario.

The Toronto Outlet Store promises to be a one-stop-shop for all foodservice needs, offering an extensive selection of equipment and supplies from top brands. With inventory changing weekly, customers will always find an array of quality products, including but not limited to:

Commercial Cooking Equipment: ovens, ranges, fryers, grills, and more, designed to streamline kitchen operations and elevate culinary experiences from brands such as Garland, Quest, Hatco, Vollrath and more.



Refrigeration Solutions: Energy efficient refrigerators, freezers, and coolers, ensuring optimal food storage and preservation from brands such as True, Hoshizaki, Garland and more.



Tableware and Dinnerware: Exquisite plates, bowls, glassware, and flatware to enhance the dining experience from brands such as Steelite, Libbey,



Kitchen Knives, Utensils and Tools: A wide range of chef's knives, specialized utensils and tools that cater to the unique needs of professional chefs and cooks from brands such as F.Dick, Mercer Culinary, Vollrath and Browne..



Food Preparation Equipment: Slicers, mixers, food processors, and other tools that save time and enhance efficiency in the kitchen. Discover Globe, Hamilton Beach and Escali.

Russell Hendrix remains dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, and the new outlet store will be staffed with knowledgeable and friendly experts who are passionate about the foodservice industry. Whether customers are restaurateurs, caterers, hoteliers, or passionate home cooks, they can expect personalized assistance in finding the ideal products to suit their needs.

"We are thrilled to launch the Toronto Outlet Store as a testament to our commitment to the foodservice community in the greater Toronto area," said Stan Dabic, CEO. "This new venture allows us to better serve our customers and provide them with a diverse range of top-quality products, at exceptional prices, all under one roof. We are confident that this outlet store will become an invaluable resource for foodservice professionals and enthusiasts alike."

The Toronto Outlet Store is located at 70 Coronet Road, Etobicoke, easily accessible from various parts of the city. Follow the Russell Hendrix Toronto Outlet Store Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RHTorontoOutlet for the latest in new inventory and exclusive offers.

About Russell Food Equipment Limited

Since 1938 the Company has provided unparalleled quality and service for customers. Russell Hendrix is the leading distributor of food service equipment and supplies in Canada, serving foodservice operators across industries — healthcare to education, independent and chain restaurants. The Company partners with customers to design, build and equip kitchens that deliver outstanding food experiences. Russell Hendrix distributes a broad line of foodservice equipment and supplies through Russellhendrix.com and ChefEquipment.com, as well as from 11 showroom facilities and 9 distribution centers across Canada. The Company leads the industry in providing highly trained Kitchen Design Services across all building sizes and requirements. Russell Hendrix also owns Quest Metal Works providing top-quality stainless-steel fabrication and gas appliances.

For more information, http://russellhendrix.com

SOURCE Russell Hendrix

For further information: Camille Krupa, [email protected], 416.220.7018