New Food Delivery Marketplace in Toronto Brings Homemade Meals to Your Doorstep

Cookin app now available for iOS and Android

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Craving an amazing homemade meal? There's a new delivery app in town. Torontonians can now order incredible meal experiences, prepared by home cooks, and have it delivered to their doorstep. Cookin , a Toronto-based rapid growth company, is an online homemade food delivery marketplace that connects some of the city's most talented home cooks and professional chefs, with local customers looking to purchase meals using the Cookin app.

Amazing homemade meals, delivered. (CNW Group/Cookin)

"Today, you can discover homemade meals prepared by some of Toronto's most talented cooks and chefs, and Cookin will deliver it right to your door," says Morley Ivers, Co-Founder and CEO, Cookin. "It has become normal to pay someone other than a taxi driver for a ride and to rent someone else's house or condo instead of a hotel room. Allowing people to turn their home kitchen into a small business, and selling amazing food to people who appreciate it, represents the next evolution in the sharing economy."

Cookin purposefully selected Toronto for its inaugural launch city because it has a perfect combination of diversity, fantastic food and is a world-class hub for tech talent. Cookin, the world's homemade food delivery marketplace, is now live in Toronto.

"Food has the unique ability to unite all of us together," says Michael Baruch, Co-Founder and President, Cookin. "There are now hundreds of cooks signed up to Cookin. Many of these amazing food creators used to be line cooks, sous chefs and private caterers who are looking to re-invent themselves, on their own terms, and launch their own businesses. Cookin is proud to facilitate this opportunity for them."

Cookin's technology enables food creators to become entrepreneurs, with complete freedom over their own food business, including their schedule, menu and pricing. Cooks are required to have an Ontario food safe handler's certification and must complete a kitchen inspection. Cooks joining the platform today, retain 85 percent of the revenue cooking from home. Cooks may elect to use Cookin's commercial kitchen, the Cookin Cloud, where they will retain 70 percent of the revenue.

While the micro-enterprise-home-kitchen model has been gaining traction in the U.S. for years, Cookin is the first on-demand delivery service of its kind in Canada. For consumers, not only is it an easy way to eat well while supporting local home cooks, it's also an opportunity to help tackle food insecurity. For every order placed on Cookin in Toronto, a donation will be made to feed those less fortunate via Cookin's partnership with The Stop Community Food Centre .

Cookin has the backing of impressive investors and advisors including notable dining and foodtech experts: Michelin Star Chef Patrick Kriss from Alo Food Group; Ben Leventhal, Founder of Resy; Mark Cohon, former CFL Commissioner and Chairman of Junos; Howard Grosfield, President of U.S. Consumer Services at American Express; Noah Glass, Founder and CEO at Olo; and Matt Tucker, former President at Olo.

"The moment I learned about Cookin was the moment I decided to get involved," says Patrick Kriss, founder of Alo Food Group. "I believe Cookin represents an amazing opportunity for food creators to become entrepreneurs, showcasing their incredible cooking talents for others, and for consumers to enjoy an exquisite homemade delivery experience."

Cookin is currently available in Toronto with further city expansion plans for the near future.

To download the app, please visit:

App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cookin-homemade-food-delivery/id1626401584

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cookin.marketplace

For high-res assets and the full press kit, please click HERE

About Cookin:

Cookin is the world's homemade food delivery marketplace, an online homemade food delivery platform that connects talented cooks directly to households across the city. For more information, please visit: https://www.cookin.com/ .

SOURCE Cookin

For further information: and interview opportunities, please contact: Brigitte Kenny, [email protected], 647.967.3272