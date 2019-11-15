New Fluid Power Reference Handbook on the Market

The International Fluid Power Society (IFPS) Publishes a New Fluid Power Reference Handbook© - The Ultimate Resource for Hydraulic, Pneumatic, and Motion Control Professionals

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- The IFPS, the only organization to provide comprehensive technical certifications for professionals in the fluid power and motion control industry, recently published a new Fluid Power Reference Handbook©. This handbook contains both U.S. customary and metric units, full-color graphics, charts, drawings and symbology that complies with ISO, ANSI and SAE standards.

"Unlike any other reference book, this reference handbook broadly covers both industrial and mobile applications of fluid power within hydraulics and pneumatics systems," said Donna Pollander ACA, IFPS Executive Director. "The color-coded table of contents and index match 17 color-coded sections, making information easy to find. It is truly the ultimate, must-have resource for any fluid power professional."

Pre-Order by visiting www.ifps.org; estimated shipping is January 2020.

About the IFPS: Recognized as an industry leader in fluid power and motion control certifications, IFPS currently offers several different certifications. These certifications cover diverse job descriptions within the industry including, mechanic, technician, specialist, system designer and engineer. IFPS has nearly 10,000 active certifications both domestically and internationally. The Society's services include membership, education, and certification. For more information, visit www.ifps.org or call 800-308-6005.

