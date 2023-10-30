New Flight Simulator Experience Takes Off in Toronto - Puts Passengers in the Cockpit of an Airbus A320

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - AviaSim, an international leader in the field of flight simulation from France, is expanding its horizons into the Canadian entertainment market with the launch of a new flight simulator experience in Toronto. The ground-breaking venture takes flight this week at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, offering anyone who's ever dreamed of piloting an aircraft, the opportunity to do so without ever leaving the ground.

With a mission to make aviation accessible to everyone, AviaSim's state-of-the-art flight simulators offer a true-to-life replica of an Airbus A320 cockpit. Equipped with cutting-edge aeronautics technology and guided by real-life pilots as instructors, the simulators are made in Canada and provide an immersive experience for all ages 10 and above. Whether you ever wondered what it would be like to fly a plane or are determined to conquer a fear of flying, AviaSim offers a safe, entertaining and educational way to explore the world of aviation.

"We are thrilled to bring the AviaSim experience to Toronto and make the magic of aviation accessible to everyone," says Thomas Gasser, Founder of AviaSim and an avid aviation enthusiast. "This expansion is a significant milestone for our company as we continue to share the joy of flying with new audiences."

AviaSim's flight simulators are available for solo or partner flyers and can accommodate up to three passengers for the journey. Participants can also choose from 24,000 virtual destinations. Beyond being an entertaining adventure, AviaSim's flight simulator also extends its benefits to stress management, team-building opportunities and conquering the fear of flying, also known as aviophobia or aerophobia. AviaSim offers specialized classes that have achieved a 93% success rate in helping individuals overcome their fear of flying.

As a well-established French company with more than a decade of experience, AviaSim began collaborating with hotels during the COVID-19 health crisis to create mutually beneficial partnerships. The introduction of the flight simulator experience enabled hotels to pivot and redesign their customer experience models. It also allowed unused spaces like storage rooms and cloakrooms to be utilized, requiring minimal investment from the hotels and creating a win-win for all parties.

"We are truly excited to bring the AviaSim flight simulator experience to our guests," says Daniel Woodburn, General Manager, Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre. "This partnership adds a unique offering to our guests and provides them with an unforgettable aviation adventure right here at our hotel."

Having already launched two successful operations in Québec between November 2022 and September 2023, AviaSim is now set to introduce its third Canadian location in Toronto. With a goal of North American expansion, the company has its sights set next on Western Canada.

About AviaSim

Founded in 2012 by Thomas Gasser, a passionate aviation entrepreneur, AviaSim offers immersive flight simulator experiences in real cockpits. These experiences are designed for aviation enthusiasts, aspiring pilots, or anyone in search of an adrenaline-fueled and educational adventure. Regardless of age, "Captains-for-the-day" step into the pilot's shoes with the guidance of a co-pilot instructor. These flight experiences are tailored for leisure enthusiasts, those seeking to conquer their fear of flying, as well as corporate team-building activities. Currently established in 20 cities across France, Switzerland, and Belgium, AviaSim is expanding its reach in Canada with plans to introduce five new flight simulators in 2024, in addition to its existing locations in Montréal, Québec City and Toronto.

Visit AviaSim at www.aviasim.ca

