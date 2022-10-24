Bunzl Safety's mobile van service ensures safety of Toronto workers

with on-demand delivery of essential safety products.

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Bunzl Safety, Canada's most comprehensive safety product supplier, is excited to announce the expansion of its Mobile Safety service into Ontario. Starting this month, Bunzl Safety rolled out a new fleet of mobile safety vehicles in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), providing dependable, same-day delivery of safety products and supplies directly to the businesses and workers who need them most.

Bunzl Mobile Safety service now available in Ontario. (CNW Group/Bunzl Canada) Bunzl Mobile Safety rep stocks van with essential safety gear ahead of site visit. (CNW Group/Bunzl Canada)

Over the last 30 years, Bunzl's Mobile Safety service has delivered essential, high-quality safety supplies to construction sites, warehouses and other businesses across British Columbia's lower mainland. With the launch of the new same-day site service in Canada's largest market, even more hard-working Canadians will have convenient on-demand access to critical supplies including personal protective equipment (PPE), and first-aid kit replenishments.

"Bunzl Safety is committed to keeping Canadian workers safer on the job," said Lajos Guta, Bunzl Safety's General Manager. "Convenient access to the right gear, information on how to fit and wear it, and updates on safety regulations are key to a safe and productive job site. We're proud to expand our mobile services to provide just-in-time safety products, service and support to many more of our customers."

In addition to delivering hard hats, work gloves, first aid kits, defibrillators and countless other workplace safety products, Bunzl's Mobile Safety reps are trained and equipped to inform employers and workers on the equipment best suited for specific high-risk applications and environments.

Leveraging Bunzl Safety's strong global manufacturer relationships, the Mobile Safety service ensures safety products are readily available when and where workers need them.

"When safety is compromised, there's no time to wait for product orders. Our mobile safety vehicles respond to requests for immediate and emergency site visits," said Guta. "Vehicles are stocked with the most critical safety gear and products needed by labourers, mechanics, machinists and other workers."

Employers who fail to provide appropriate safety gear put their workers at a higher risk of injury. That can lead to downtime, lost productivity and employee turnover, significantly impacting output and profitability.

"Health and safety plays an important role in our customers' ability to attract and retain workers," said Dave Huck, Vice President of Bunzl Safety. "We know that keeping people outfitted with the right protective gear not only improves productivity but communicates a commitment to employee health and wellness on the job."

To increase productivity and keep workers safer on your work sites, visit https://bunzlsafety.ca/services/mobile/ to learn more about Bunzl Safety's Mobile Service, or contact your local Bunzl Safety representative to schedule an on-site visit.

About Bunzl Safety

Bunzl Safety is one of Bunzl Canada's specialist divisions and is comprised of the former McCordick Glove and Safety, AMFAS and Western Safety businesses. McCordick's 40-year history of developing and bringing to market industry-leading innovations in head-to-toe personal protective equipment (PPE) is reflected in the company's renowned WORKHORSE® brand. It is complemented by AMFAS and Western Safety's mobile safety services to create Canada's most comprehensive national safety product supplier. Bunzl Safety supplies a wide range of customers in the industrial, health services, automotive, food processing, retail and government sectors.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

SOURCE Bunzl Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries, Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Bunzl Canada Inc., Cell: (905) 630-3749, Email: [email protected]