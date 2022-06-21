NEW: First-of-its-kind plan to build 22,000 off-reserve Indigenous homes in Ontario and add $3.8 billion to the province's economy

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - A new plan by the Ontario Non-Profit Housing Association (ONPHA) provides a blueprint for government, private sector, and non-profit partners to address the disproportionate rates of core housing need among Indigenous households living in urban and rural Ontario.

ONPHA's Urban and Rural Indigenous Housing Implementation Plan for Ontario is a first-of-its- kind for the province. The Plan shows how Ontario can build at least 22,000 new subsidized off- reserve Indigenous owned and operated units.

"Indigenous members within the community housing sector have already done the hard work to map the needs and develop the strategy. What's needed now is a commitment from all levels of government to fund the Plan. With economic benefits and cost-savings totaling $14.3 billion, it's a clear win for everyone," said Marlene Coffey, CEO, ONPHA.

Building 22,000 units over 10 years can add 95,000 year-jobs into the market in the construction sector and other industries, while adding $3.8 billion to the province's economy through construction multipliers and saving $14.3 billion in system efficiencies.

Affordable housing is critical to meet Canada's reconciliation goals and increase Indigenous communities' quality of life.

Learn more: www.onpha.on.ca/Indigenous-implementation-plan .

QUOTES:

"As experts and leaders in Indigenous housing development, we understand our housing needs in an intimate way and understand current need far exceeds the current pace of development. With the majority of Indigenous people living off-reserve and continued overrepresentation within the homeless population, it is imperative that a long-term, results-focused plan be implemented."

- Lorna Lawrence, Executive Director, Miziwe Biik Development Corporation, and member of ONPHA's Urban and Rural Indigenous Housing Advisory Committee

"As we celebrate Indigenous History Month, we must understand that housing is a critical component of Truth and Reconciliation… With the right investment and commitment from all levels of government, we can progress along the path of Reconciliation and provide equitable funding for a chronically under-resourced and vital community sector."

- Marlene Coffey, CEO, ONPHA

