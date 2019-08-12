New First Light Headquarters to provide Indigenous community with cultural, and recreational programs and services

ST. JOHN'S, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in social infrastructure where people can gather to share ideas and resources helps build dynamic, inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for St. John's South–Mount Pearl; the Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; and Daniel Pottle, Executive Director of the First Light St. John's Friendship Centre, announced funding for the relocation of the First Light Headquarters to Caledonia Place.

The project involves renovating Cochrane Centre to establish an Indigenous creative arts and performance centre, and to acquire and renovate Caledonia Place which will house and deliver community-oriented Indigenous programs. An additional property will be situated next to Caledonia Place to further accommodate the First Light's space requirements and will deliver Indigenous programs and services.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

"The relocation of the new First Light Headquarters to Caledonia Place and the Cochrane Centre renovation will provide the people of St. John's with a safe and inviting space to promote and showcase Indigenous art, advance reconciliation projects, and cultivate a sense of belonging and support within the community."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister Infrastructure and Communities

"First Light Friendship Centre plays a vital role supporting Indigenous peoples; celebrating diverse heritages and creativity. This space will be a venue for Indigenous people in Newfoundland and Labrador to connect with their culture, which is essential to building a bright future."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for St. John's South–Mount Pearl

"The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is working collaboratively with the Government of Canada and organizations to build safe and sustainable communities. We're pleased to see the Government of Canada contribute to this valuable project that will help the organization provide their members with enhanced services and supports."

The Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"First Light is thrilled to work with our federal and provincial partners to invest in inclusive spaces that reflect the vibrant Indigenous cultures in St. John's. We look forward to working with our new neighbours in the downtown core."

Daniel Pottle, Executive Director

First Light is contributing $1,300,272 towards this project.

towards this project. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. $4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

