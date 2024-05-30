SUDBURY, ON, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is helping to fight climate change and ensure clean air in our communities. That's why the Government of Canada is helping Canadians across the country make the switch to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), including battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

Yesterday, at the BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility Conference, Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced an investment to support zero-emissions and clean fuels awareness projects.

Investments in ZEV and clean fuels awareness projects

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is investing over $2.1 million in six Indigenous-led Awareness Projects and one Zero-Emission Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Awareness Project. These projects will support Canadian drivers and companies in accessing and understanding lower-carbon alternatives when choosing their next vehicle, such as electric and hydrogen vehicles or micro-mobility solutions like e-bikes.

Federal funding for these projects was provided through the Zero Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, which supports outreach, education and capacity-building activities, ultimately boosting the widespread adoption of ZEVs among personal vehicle owners, fleet owners, communities, businesses and Indigenous Peoples.

NRCan funding has been awarded to the following organizations:

$35,325 to Zero Nexus Inc. to develop content to address operational challenges that accelerate the adoption of battery electric vehicle technology adoption within the mining industry across Canada .

to to develop content to address operational challenges that accelerate the adoption of battery electric vehicle technology adoption within the mining industry across . $450,000 to the First Nations Power Authority (FNPA) in Regina, Saskatchewan , to increase awareness, participation and knowledge transfer about clean fuels and clean fuel technologies among Indigenous communities and educational institutions.

to the First Nations Power Authority (FNPA) in , to increase awareness, participation and knowledge transfer about clean fuels and clean fuel technologies among Indigenous communities and educational institutions. $450,000 to elibird aero inc. in Delta, B.C. , to bring Indigenous knowledge and guide a new zero-emission transportation narrative and increase awareness of zero-emission aircraft technologies.

to elibird aero inc. in , to bring Indigenous knowledge and guide a new zero-emission transportation narrative and increase awareness of zero-emission aircraft technologies. $450,000 to iTOTEM klassa in Vancouver, B.C. , to promote the role of clean fuels in lowering the carbon intensity of industry, while showcasing the opportunity for new careers in the energy transition relevant to Indigenous youth, the Indigenous workforce and rural Canadians.

to iTOTEM klassa in , to promote the role of clean fuels in lowering the carbon intensity of industry, while showcasing the opportunity for new careers in the energy transition relevant to Indigenous youth, the Indigenous workforce and rural Canadians. $339,264 to Four Winds and Associates Inc. in Enoch, Alberta , to educate Indigenous community leadership and community members across Alberta about the benefits of zero-emission vehicles and low-carbon transportation solutions.

to Four Winds and Associates Inc. in Enoch, , to educate Indigenous community leadership and community members across about the benefits of zero-emission vehicles and low-carbon transportation solutions. $296,920 to Manitoba Free Ride in Stony Mountain, Manitoba , to inform and educate Manitoba First Nations and the Indigenous population in general about the potential of electric vehicles and the necessary infrastructure to support the transition.

to in , to inform and educate Manitoba First Nations and the Indigenous population in general about the potential of electric vehicles and the necessary infrastructure to support the transition. $113,000 to Peguis Consultation and Special Projects Inc. in Winnipeg, Manitoba , to increase awareness and knowledge of the benefits of all types of zero-emission vehicles and related infrastructure among members of the Peguis First Nation and other regional First Nations.

Quotes

"Zero-emission vehicles are helping Canadians to reduce emissions and save money on fuel while creating good jobs throughout the supply chain. Investing in zero-emission vehicles will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The Government of Canada is supporting Canadians to accelerate to a net-zero future, including by supporting the purchase, manufacturing and charging of electric vehicles. I am pleased to announce new supports for local organizations across the country to raise awareness about zero-emission vehicles to help Canadians make the switch. At the same time, the Government of Canada's ZEV Hub will act as a one-stop shop for information on our investments and programs across departments."

Marc G. Serré

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

and to the Minister of Official Languages

"Investing in ZEVs is essential for achieving a clean, sustainable future. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fostering innovation in the transportation sector are critical. Our government is supporting this transition and ensuring proper access to resources. As a member of the Natural Resources Committee, we have undertaken many studies that speak to the importance of achieving net zero and creating a sustainable future."

Viviane Lapointe

Member of Parliament for Sudbury

Quick Facts

NRCan has supported several dozen awareness projects from coast to coast to coast since 2019 through its Zero Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative (ZEVAI), which aims to increase awareness, knowledge, understanding and public confidence in zero-emission vehicles and clean fuels.

Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy will guide the development of Canadian critical minerals resources and value chains — including metals for clean technologies like EVs and advanced batteries — to enable the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing. The Strategy is supported by nearly $4 billion in federal investments over eight years.

Critical Minerals Strategy will guide the development of Canadian critical minerals resources and value chains — including metals for clean technologies like EVs and advanced batteries — to enable the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing. The Strategy is supported by nearly in federal investments over eight years. Thanks to the funds invested to date by the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI) and Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, Natural Resources Canada has supported the installation of tens of thousands of chargers where Canadians live, work, travel and play.

Programs including the medium- and heavy-duty stream of the ZEVAI build on Transport Canada's announcement of Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV) Program in July 2022 . These incentives reduce emissions by helping businesses and communities across the country make the switch to zero-emission vehicles.

. These incentives reduce emissions by helping businesses and communities across the country make the switch to zero-emission vehicles. The iMHZEV Program is expected to result in annual greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 200,000 tonnes per year in 2026, growing to three million tonnes per year by 2030.

Related Information

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada, 343-597-1725, [email protected]