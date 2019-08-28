New federal investment will help support women's economic security and prosperity in New Brunswick

Project will increase recruitment and retention of women in skilled and non-traditional trades

SAINT JOHN, NB, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to advancing gender equality and it recognizes the important role that creating more opportunities for women can play in promoting women's empowerment in all aspects of life. By investing in projects that improve women's economic security, we are helping to ensure that women, their families and communities can prosper—which means a stronger economy for all Canadians.

That is why today Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced federal funding for a project that will improve women's access to well-paying jobs in New Brunswick.

MAP Strategic Workforce Services Inc. will receive $150,000 for its project New Boots Skilled Trades Exploration Program for Women. To increase the recruitment and retention of women in skilled and non-traditional trades, the organization will collaborate with public and private sector partners to help women get into skilled and non-traditional trades by looking at current tools and training methods to find and remove any unintended barriers to women when recruiting them for jobs in the trades. The results of this Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA+) analysis will be developed into provincial recommendations for successfully recruiting more women in the trades.

Supporting this project represents one of the many ways the Government of Canada is investing in women's economic security; in this case, by supporting a non-for-profit organization that partners with the private sector. The Government of Canada welcomes co-investment opportunities like this as part of its plan for advancing gender equality and growing the middle class.

"The Government of Canada recognizes that when we invest in women, we are growing the economy and creating more equality and opportunity for all Canadians. By supporting the New Boots program, we are ensuring that all Canadians – regardless of gender – have a real and fair chance at success. This project improves women's economic security and prosperity and helps to advance gender equality by bringing women into skilled and non-traditional trades. It adds value to our economy by creating the right conditions for women to pursue their goals and careers and achieve greater economic security."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"I'm proud to be a part of a federal government that is making unprecedented investments to help women break into the skilled, and non-traditional, trades. This investment will help improve opportunities for women in New Brunswick who are looking to become an apprentice or train up to a Red Seal endorsement. By supporting this project, we are demonstrating our commitment to ensure that all Canadians have an equal opportunity to achieve their full potential in the workforce."

Wayne Long

Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay

"Women in New Brunswick are serious about entering the skilled trades and learning their way to rewarding careers. A large part of what we do involves creating inclusive workplaces that provide financial and social value to our partners. These relationships are part of an important community foundation. We are thankful for the federal government's support. By improving women's economic opportunities, we are helping bring positive change to their lives and also to their neighbours, friends and families."

Hélène Savoie-Louis, Executive Director

MAP Strategic Workforce Services Inc.

Women represent about 4% of the skilled trades in New Brunswick and only 3% of apprentices in non-traditional skilled trades, such as construction, auto and trucking. In Canada, women make up 51% of the population but are often disproportionately affected by workplace and professional inequalities that can threaten or limit their economic insecurity.

McKinsey Global Institute estimates that by taking steps to advance equality for women—and boosting women's participation in the workforce—Canada could add $150 billion to its economy by 2026.

to its economy by 2026. Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada .

over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across . Budget 2019 invests a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program.

over five years, starting in 2019–20, in Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program. The Women's Program supports eligible organizations to carry out projects that work to remove systemic barriers to gender equality.

Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

New Brunswick Project

Today's announcement in Saint John, New Brunswick profiled an organization selected for federal funding:

MAP Strategic Workforce Services Inc.

Project title: New Boots Skilled Trades Exploration Program for Women (STEPW)

Funding amount: $150,000

To increase the recruitment and retention of women in skilled and non-traditional trades, the organization will collaborate with public and private sector partners and look at current tools and training methods to find and remove any unintended barriers to women when recruiting them for jobs in the trades. The results of this Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA+) analysis will be developed into provincial recommendations for successfully recruiting more women in the trades.

New Boots started in 2015 as a provincial research initiative to better understand the challenges women faced when entering non-traditional skilled trade as an apprentice. New Boots is now a full-service network and resource hub and one of two programs administered by New Brunswick's Mentorship Apprentice Program Strategic Workforce Services (MAP), an industry-led non-profit dedicated to creating inclusive cultures in the province's workplaces. MAP and New Boots collaborate with more than a dozen local private partners to promote, support and mentor women in skilled and non-traditional trades.

