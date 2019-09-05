New federal investment in 2021 Canada Games sport facilities

WELLAND, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in recreational infrastructure helps communities come together and stay active. The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in sports and recreation facilities play a key role in supporting dynamic communities, while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; along with Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre; Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines; Jim Bradley, Chair of the Niagara Region; Frank Campion, Mayor of Welland; Walter Sendzik, Mayor of St. Catharines; Terry Ugulini, Mayor of the City of Thorold; Dr. Gervan Fearon, President and Vice-Chancellor of Brock University; and Doug Hamilton, Chairman of the 2021 Canada Games, today announced funding for the construction of two new sports facilities, the rehabilitation of seven other sporting venues, and the purchase of new specialized sports equipment for two events, all of which will be used for the 2021 Canada Games.

These investments will benefit athletes from across the country but also, crucially, the residents of the Niagara Region. The investments being made by the federal government will become permanent fixtures for residents to enjoy for many years to come.

The City of Thorold will benefit from the construction of the Canada Games Park, the host location for multiple sporting events, which will include the Sports Abilities Centre, Athletics Facility, Beach Volleyball Centre, Outdoor Cycling Pavilion and Environmental Sustainability Centre.

The temporary installation of a modular, above ground swimming pool at Brock University will be transferred to the Town of Lincoln and used as a community pool following the conclusion of the Games.

The City of St. Catharines will see the construction of the new Henley Rowing Centre, upgrades to the diving and rugby facilities at Brock University, and rehabilitation of a baseball diamond at George Taylor Field.

Residents in Grimsby, Niagara Falls, Wainfleet, Welland and West Lincoln will enjoy upgrades to several baseball and softball fields.

The Government of Canada's investment of $29 million is being made available through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. Sport Canada is providing an additional $3 million towards the projects with the Government of Ontario, 11 host municipalities and Brock University providing the remaining funding.

Quotes

"Strategic investments in public infrastructure such as sport and recreation centres, help to build vibrant and active communities, and create economic growth. The Government of Canada heard the call from the municipal governments in Niagara and is always prepared to invest in our communities and young people. The new 2021 Canada Games facilities will leave a sporting legacy that will increase access to quality recreational infrastructure, improving the lives of Canadians across the Niagara Region for generations to come."





The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Canada 2021 Games being hosted in the Niagara Region presents an exciting opportunity for Thorold, Welland, and Port Colborne. These Games will leave a lasting legacy through the investment of a brand new Canada Games Park in Thorold and upgrades to the Welland International Flatwater Centre. The Games will provide new opportunities that promote recreational infrastructure, create good jobs, and help strengthen Niagara's economy. As the Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, I am proud to support these Games and look forward to cheering on our athletes!"

Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"Today's commitment to the Canada Summer Games represents an important investment in Niagara's sports infrastructure. St. Catharines has developed a reputation for hosting world class sporting events and today's announced investments, including important upgrades to the Henley Rowing Centre, will serve Niagara now and well into the future."





Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"The Niagara Region welcomes the funding commitment from the federal government to assist in meeting the cost of the construction of legacy projects for the 2021 Canada Summer Games. This announcement provides the green light needed to move forward immediately with our plan and will contribute immensely to the success of the Games."





Jim Bradley, Chair of the Niagara Region

"I would like to thank Minister Champagne for choosing our world class Welland International Flatwater Centre for this very important and welcome funding announcement. This funding will ensure a successful Canada 2021 Games which will bring thousands of athletes, coaches and spectators from across Canada to Welland and Niagara."

Frank Campion, Mayor of Welland

"Thank you to the federal government for supporting the Canada Summer Games in Niagara. The Games will be a transformational opportunity for our communities, leaving a legacy for generations to come. Thank you to all of our partners for investing in Niagara."

Walter Sendzik, Mayor of St. Catharines

"When all levels of Government work together we are able to achieve something special. The 2021 Canada Summer Games are an example of that and will leave world class legacy facilities here in Niagara that we can leverage moving forward."

Terry Ugulini, Mayor of Thorold

"Hosting the nation for the 2021 Canada Summer Games will be a major point of pride and achievement for the Niagara region. The support provided by the Government of Canada will be appreciated by people all across the community, and allow the Niagara region to be showcased across the entire country. Brock University is proud to be able to contribute land, facilities and financial support to the Games, and it is an honour to be working alongside other partners and a fantastic team to help make this initiative a success."

Dr. Gervan Fearon, President, Brock University

Member, 2021 Canada Summer Games Host Society

"Our 2021 Canada Games Host Society is extremely excited about the additional infrastructure funding committed by the Federal Government. The new and upgraded facilities will greatly enhance the sport competition at the Games and also provide a critical legacy for the Niagara Region for many years after the Games."

Doug Hamilton, Board Chair, 2021 Canada Summer Games Host Society

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

