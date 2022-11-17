New Federal Electoral Map for Nova Scotia Tabled in the House of Commons

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The report by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia, with the proposed redrawing of the province's federal electoral map, was tabled in the House of Commons today. The report, sent to the Speaker of the House of Commons through the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, will be reviewed by the designated parliamentary committee (The House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs).

The Commission undertook a process of reconsidering all the existing boundaries, with the aim of bringing most of the 11 ridings within a closer population range, as reflected in its initial proposal. This resulted in several significant shifts in the existing boundaries, and in addition to changes to the geographical boundaries, several name changes were proposed. Following the publishing of the proposed electoral map, nine public hearings took place across the province between May 30, 2022- June 27, 2022.

"When drawing the boundaries for the 11 electoral districts, we received advice from many citizens and organizations across the province. As a result, the Commission made a number of changes to the initial proposal. The Commission is satisfied that it has balanced its statutory obligations with the views of the people of Nova Scotia in striving for the goal of effective representation," said the Honourable Justice Cindy A. Bourgeois, chair of the three-member commission.

To consult the report, visit www.redistribution2022.ca

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia

For further information: Website: redistribution2022.ca, Email: [email protected]; Mailing address, Ms. Carol Moulaison, Commission Secretary, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia, PO Box 70071, RPO Cobequid, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2N0; Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-726-4107, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries: [email protected]