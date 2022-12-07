ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The report by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador , outlining the proposed changes to the province's federal electoral map, was tabled in the House of Commons today. Sent to the Speaker of the House through the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, the report will be reviewed by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs.

The Commission was tasked with proposing new boundaries that, as best as possible, maintain population equality while considering social and geographic factors, including respect for communities of interest or identity and historical patterns of previous boundaries. These criteria along with the public feedback gathered at public hearings held between August 15 and September 16, 2022, all factored into the report tabled in the House today.

"Based on the submissions received, the Commission has made substantial changes to several of the ridings, which are reflected in the report. We are satisfied that we have balanced our statutory obligations with the views of the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, striving for the goal of effective representation" said the Honourable Justice Alphonsus E. Faour , Chair of the three-member commission.

To read the report and for more information on the next steps in the redistribution process, visit www.redistribution2022.ca .

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador

