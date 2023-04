EDMUNDSTON, NB, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map.

This independent Commission , established in November 2021, worked to set boundaries so that each electoral district contains roughly the same number of people while also taking into account communities of interest or identity, historical patterns and geographic size in sparsely populated regions. It also proposed names for each electoral district as required by the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act , R.S.C., 1985, c. E-3.

After considering the views of the public and an objection by a member of the House of Commons, the Commission submitted its final report to the Chief Electoral Officer for transmission to the Speaker of the House. The report was tabled in the House today.

"The commissioners are grateful for the helpful public input and would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for its participation in the redistribution process. The quality and thoughtfulness of their submissions on what will be the province's new federal electoral landscape were impressive," said the Honourable Justice Lucie A. LaVigne, Chair of the Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer will use this report when drafting the representation order, which is expected to become official in September 2023. The new electoral map will be used at the first general election called at least seven months after that date.

For information on the redistribution process or to consult the final report, visit redistribution2022.ca.

