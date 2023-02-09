VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The report by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia, outlining its proposed changes to the province's federal electoral map, was tabled in the House of Commons today. The report, which was sent to the Speaker of the House through the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, will be reviewed by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs.

Following the provisions of the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's task was to propose new boundaries for federal electoral districts in the province to maximize voter parity while taking into consideration social and geographic factors, including respect for communities of interest or identity. These considerations, along with public feedback gathered from written submissions and at public hearings held between June 6 and September 29, 2022, factored into the report tabled in the House today.

The Commission is appreciative of the participants who devoted their thought and energy to this process of Canadian democracy, and expresses its gratitude for their engagement. said the Honourable Justice Mary Saunders, Chair of the three-member commission.

To consult the report and for more information on the next steps in the redistribution process, visit www.redistribution2022.ca.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

Website: redistribution2022.ca

Email: [email protected]

Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-747-7236

TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935

For media enquiries specific to the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia, please contact the Commission directly.

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

For further information: Media enquiries: For general media enquiries, please contact [email protected]