New features revealed for PaperCut Hive cloud print management solution

Groundbreaking enhancements improve print management with intelligent job routing, advanced security protocols, low-touch onboarding, and cost-tracking tools, redefining industry standards.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- PaperCut Software , a global leader in print management solutions, announces the latest feature upgrades to PaperCut Hive, its cloud-native print management solution. This release, including intelligent print job routing, advanced security with SSO and MFA, and comprehensive print cost tracking, empowers organizations to streamline printing while enhancing security and efficiency across all user levels.

With innovations such as "Autopilot" intelligent print job routing, customizable print delivery profiles, and SAML-based Single Sign-On (SSO) with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), PaperCut Hive is now more adaptable than ever. The updates aim to make secure, efficient printing accessible for businesses of all sizes, providing admins with greater control and flexibility over their printing infrastructure.

"PaperCut Hive's latest features redefine what's possible in cloud-native print management," said Keith O'Brien, Head of Cloud Products at PaperCut. "We've developed tools that give admins unprecedented control over print routing and security while delivering an intuitive, low-touch experience for end users. By simplifying onboarding and reducing the burden on IT, PaperCut Hive continues to bring scalable, secure print management to organizations of all sizes."

Key enhancements include the following:

Autopilot Intelligent Routing: The new Autopilot feature selects optimal print nodes automatically, ensuring efficient print delivery in any network environment.

The new Autopilot feature selects optimal print nodes automatically, ensuring efficient print delivery in any network environment. Advanced Print Delivery Profiles: Allows IT administrators to customize print job routing based on unique organizational needs, optimizing efficiency.

Allows IT administrators to customize print job routing based on unique organizational needs, optimizing efficiency. Enhanced Security with SAML SSO and MFA: Provides secure, unified access for admins and end users, integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise systems.

Provides secure, unified access for admins and end users, integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise systems. Comprehensive Cost Tracking: New financial tools give visibility over print and copy expenses, promoting accountability and encouraging cost-saving measures.

New financial tools give visibility over print and copy expenses, promoting accountability and encouraging cost-saving measures. Intuitive, Self-Serve User Onboarding: Low-touch onboarding lets end users set up their devices independently, freeing up IT resources.

This release also includes expanded support for major printer brands with new Kyocera and Lexmark apps, ensuring compatibility with a broader range of devices and simplifying the setup for organizations of any size.

SOURCE PaperCut Software

Alistair Nestor, [email protected]